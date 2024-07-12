SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Joe Rogan's show at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre will be carried live on Netflix

The live standup performance will be his first comedy special since 2018.

By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 9:37 am

click to enlarge Podcaster and comic Joe Rogan poses in the Texas governor's mansion after his relocation to Austin. - Twitter / GregAbbott_TX
Twitter / GregAbbott_TX
Podcaster and comic Joe Rogan poses in the Texas governor's mansion after his relocation to Austin.
Controversial podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan will film his next comedy special — his first in six years — in San Antonio.

The special, Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats, will air live via streaming service Netflix on Aug. 3 from the San Antonio's Majestic Theatre, Rogan revealed this week on Instagram.

Rogan, who relocated to the Austin area in 2020, is scheduled to perform Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Majestic. The Saturday show is sold out, although tickets remain for the Aug. 2 performance, according to the venue's website.

Netflix earlier this year branched out into live events to break away from the rest of the crowded streaming market. In addition to airing anticipated comedy shows from Chris Rock and John Mulaney, the company inked deals with the NFL and other sports leagues to carry live sporting events.

Rogan has previously released two prerecorded comedy specials, one in 2016 and another in 2018. Next month's will be the first since his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, became a lightning rod for controversy during the pandemic.

Consumers and artists threatened to boycott Spotify for carrying the show, arguing that Rogan used it as a platform for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. Amid the backlash, Rogan apologized for his past use of a racial slur and took down some past episodes of show.

$69-$124, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, (Saturday, Aug. 3 is sold out), Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

