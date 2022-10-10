Jukebox musical Ain't Too Proud brings the story of The Temptations to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Emilio Madrid The touring production of Ain't Too Proud will be in San Antonio from Tuesday, Oct. 11-Sunday, Oct. 16.

Get ready to travel back to the '60s soul empire of Motown. The Tony Award-winning jukebox musicaldepicts the multi-platinum R&B group's rise from humble beginnings on the streets of Detroit.Featuring beloved hits including "My Girl," "Get Ready," "Just My Imagination" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,"'s setting at the center of the civil rights movement makes for an electrifying, inspirational journey brimming with betrayal, brotherhood and the healing power of music.