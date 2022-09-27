Kick off spooky season with a free screening of The Addams Family 2 at San Antonio's Mission Marquee

click to enlarge Universal Pictures Home Entertainment The Addams Family 2 (2021) is an animated spin on the classic supernatural comedy franchise.

America's favorite frightful and delightful family will creep onto the big screen just in time to ring in the spooky season.The South Side's Mission Marquee Plaza will show(2021) as part of its Outdoor Family Film Series. In this animated spin on the classic supernatural comedy franchise, Gomez and Morticia Addams are faced with the one terror to which they aren't immune: watching their children grow up.When Wednesday and Pugsley begin skipping family dinners, taking on a 'tude and spending more time with their screens than with each other, their parents become distraught. Much to the kids' protest, Gomez and Morticia plan an impromptu road trip in a last-ditch effort to salvage the family bond. Along the way, they encounter kooky new characters, traverse treacherous locations and bridge the distance that's been growing in the family.The venue will open at 7 p.m., with the movie beginning 15 minutes after dusk. Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to spread out and get cozy under the stars.Guests are welcome to bring snacks or purchase food from onsite vendors. This screening is suitable for every member of the family to enjoy, including pets.A full listing of films being shown in the series is available at the Mission Marquee's website.