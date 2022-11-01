Lawyer for former San Antonio Spurs psychologist to discuss allegations against Josh Primo

The event comes after ESPN reported on Saturday that the Spurs released Primo over allegations that he exposed himself to multiple women. The story referenced unnamed sources familiar with the 19-year-old player's dismissal.
Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee is representing psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen, according to the Express-News. Buzbee represented multiple women in the sexual misconduct suits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
In addition to discussing the allegations against Primo, Buzbee is expected to talk about the "veracity of recent public statement" from the player and the Spurs as well as interactions with others inside the organization, according to the story.
"Dr. Cauthen will be present to make a public statement and answer pertinent questions,” according to the press release cited by the Express-News.
Primo, the Spurs’ No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was released by the team on Friday, just hours before the Silver and Black’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The guard said in a statement Friday evening that he was seeking help for “previous trauma” and was focussing on his mental health.
Despite a report by Yahoo! Sports that NBA teams were interested in acquiring the player, Primo went unclaimed on waivers Monday, ESPN reports.
Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 29, 2022
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.