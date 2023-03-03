Legally Blonde: The Musical drops in at the Tobin Center for one night only Mar. 6

click to enlarge Clint Tuccio After getting dumped, Elle Woods follows her ex to Harvard Law School.

Based on the 2001 film of the same name,tells the story of a woman facing stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal, while still coming out on top.UCLA sorority girl Elle Woods expects a proposal from her boyfriend Warner Huntington III. Instead, he dumps her, saying he wants to be with someone more serious.Desperate to win Warner back and prove she does have depth, Elle follows him to Harvard Law School. Once she's accepted into the program, she faces adversity and ridicule for her frilly appearance and personality.In her journey to prove herself against the odds, she realizes she can use her knowledge of the law to help others, and defies everyone's expectations while still staying true to herself.An hour ahead of showtime, Tiffanie S. Clausewitz — a member of the Board of Directors for the San Antonio Bar Association and council member of the State Bar's Women and the Law Section — will be on hand to discuss the experience of women in the field of law.