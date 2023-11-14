Lightscape holiday light display returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden for third year

Among this year's installations is a San Antonio-exclusive design of bluebonnet flowers and cowboy-style nutcrackers.

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 3:19 pm

click to enlarge Lightscape features a mile-long stretch of holiday lights and sounds. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden
Lightscape features a mile-long stretch of holiday lights and sounds.
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is set to glow for a third holiday season of the popular holiday walking trail Lightscape.

Festive displays featuring more than a million lights will wash over the garden as visitors wander through the mile-long stretch of holiday sights and sounds. Familiar installations such as the 40-foot-high Pixel Tree and 16-foot Star Show will be featured, along with new displays including the Heart Arch Walk and a San Antonio-exclusive design of bluebonnet flowers and cowboy-style nutcrackers.

Tickets can be purchased at a discounted price for Lightscape's "Value Nights" on select dates, and a limited number of "Flex Date" tickets are also available. The latter guarantee admission to the light trail for any time slot between 5:30-8:30 p.m. on any date excluding "Value Nights."

Outside food and drink are not allowed in the holiday park but trail-goers will have the opportunity to roast s'mores and purchase additional refreshments on-site to enjoy on their walk.

$7-$145, entry times every 15 minutes from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17-Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

