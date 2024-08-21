Longtime San Antonio Spurs commentator Bill Land has retired

click to enlarge Twitter / @spurs Land has worked with the Spurs since 1990 and became the lead play-by-play announcer in 2008.

San Antonio Spurs commentator Bill Land will retire ahead of the 2024-2025 season after more than 15 years on the mic, officials with the NBA team said Wednesday.The announcement comes after he was diagnosed in May 2023 with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer. This June, Land received a stem-cell transplant which has helped him battle the disease, according to the Spurs."I would like to thank everyone, especially Spurs fans, for their incredible support over the years and particularly this past year as I have battled cancer," said Land, 72, in a public statement.Land has worked with the Spurs since 1990 and became the lead play-by-play announcer in 2008, broadcasting alongside Spurs legend Sean Elliott."I feel truly blessed to have had a dream job with the best production crew in the league and the best analyst in the NBA, Sean Elliott," Land stated.Land's 50-year career in sports broadcasting includes calling plays for the Texas Rangers and Tulsa Roughnecks, along with winning a Lone Star Sports Emmy in 2020.Land's last game was April 15, coincidentally the same date as his first day as a broadcaster in 1974, according to Spurs officials. Land was known for his enthusiastic shouts of "Oh, mama!" when players executed outstanding plays."His iconic voice and character have cemented him in history among our Spurs legends," Mike Kickirillo, the Spurs' senior broadcast director, said in a statement.The Spurs haven't released information Land's replacement on the team's broadcast team but intend to do so at a later date, officials said. Land will be honored Oct. 26 at the Spurs' opening game against the Houston Rockets.