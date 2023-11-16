Making Art Accessible: San Antonio artists embrace the flexible format of prints

click to enlarge Richard "Ricky" Armendariz May You Stay Joven Para Siempre, Richard "Ricky" Armendariz

While few things are more rewarding than acquiring a one-of-a-kind work of art, it's not always in the cards, which makes the print format an enticing springboard for aspiring collectors on a budget. With that in mind, we've dedicated this portion of our annual Shop Local issue to San Antonio artists embracing the accessible nature of prints. Whether you snap them up for yourself or gift them to the local art-lover in your life, you'll still be supporting the diverse creative community San Antonio continues to foster.

Richard "Ricky" Armendariz

El Paso native Ricky Armendariz boasts an easily recognizable style thanks to recurring motifs — borderland vistas and allegorical beasts among them — and his unique practice of creating moody paintings on wood panels he carves with a router. Nodding to the 1973 Bob Dylan song "Forever Young," his photolithograph May You Stay Joven Para Siempre brings his signature flora and fauna together for a macabre tableau he likens to a memento mori. "I have been dwelling on my mortality for a number of years," Armendariz told the Current. "I am the age where some friends and mentors have passed away. They have left an indelible mark on my concepts, attitude towards life and career as an artist." $800, Ruiz-Healy Art, 201A E. Olmos Drive, (210) 804-2219, ruizhealyart.com.

click to enlarge Sabra Booth Havoc, Sabra Booth

Sabra Booth

Working between drawing, printmaking, animation and mixed media, artist Sabra Booth creates bold, pensive works that frequently address our doomed ecology and frightening political landscape. Stacked with layers of transparent screen-print ink and embellished with velvety flocking made from ground suede, Booth's print Havoc pulls the viewer into a dramatic vortex ringed with fleeing birds. "The flock of startled birds captures my emotional response to the divisiveness of political rhetoric and resulting violence in recent American history," Booth explained. $325, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org.

click to enlarge Connie Chapa What a Cute Ass, Connie Chapa

Connie Chapa

Unapologetically kitschy, kinky and cute, the work of San Antonio artist Connie Chapa mixes aspects of pinup, sci-fi and low-brow culture to great effect. Put a leopard-clad Bettie Page in a blender with the Bride of Frankenstein, a pile of plushie poodles and a forest full of woodland creatures and you might wind up with something befitting Chapa's pulpy playland. Inspired by the haunting "jackass" transformation in the 1940 Disney film Pinocchio, Chapa's cheekily titled What a Cute Ass exemplifies her irreverent style and attitude. "This adorable anthropomorphic donkey perfectly embraces the [title] phrase in a whimsical celebration of charm and humor," Chapa said. $30, etsy.com/shop/artedecocoart.

click to enlarge Analy Diego El Que Quiera Ser Aguila, Que Vuele, Analy Diego

Analy Diego

Artist, interior designer and University of Texas at San Antonio professor Analy Diego brings Mexican revolutionary icon Emiliano Zapata into the Information Age with her poppy print El Que Quiera Ser Aguila, Que Vuele. "Emiliano was proud of his heritage, his people and his principles," Diego explained. "The reason I chose to create this illustration of him is because I admire his rebellious nature, his outspoken personality and, of course, his signature mustache." In addition to selling her prints at Feliz Modern, Diego is represented by AnArte Gallery in Alamo Heights. $70, Feliz Modern, 110 W. Olmos Drive, (210) 622-8364, felizmodern.com.

click to enlarge Angela Fox Thorns in the Flesh, Angela Fox

Angela Fox

Trippy symbolism and geometric patterns abound in the psychedelic-leaning work of San Antonio artist and educator Angela Fox. Among Fox's signature characters is a mighty "serpent woman" who navigates kaleidoscopic dreamscapes populated by cats, scorpions and skulls. In her new print Thorns in the Flesh — which drops November 24 in a limited run of 30 — Fox sends her mysterious green heroine to the underworld, where she gets wounded by a tangle of thorns. "Hopefully the snake nipples aren't too risqué," Fox said with a laugh. While Fox will be selling Thorns in the Flesh directly through her Instagram page — with priority given to San Antonio buyers — she also has prints available in the McNay gift shop in conjunction with the recent exhibition "Beyond Reality." $100, instagram.com/angelafoxart.

click to enlarge Manola & Maria La Escaramuza, Manola & Maria

Manola & Maria

A recent addition to Feliz Modern's family of local artists, the creative sister act Manola & Maria works collaboratively and independently in the realms of painting, illustration, murals and installation. Comprised of Manola and Maria D. Ramirez, the pair shares a passion for bold color that's on full display in La Escaramuza — a print inspired by the all-female skirmish that enlivens charreadas. "Vaqueros and escaramuzas have always been a part of Mexican and American rural life," Manola Ramirez told us. "The colorful backdrop and skeleton further emphasize our Mexican culture as they pay homage to Día de los Muertos. The fusion brings together two cultures — which is what represents us as artists." $250, Feliz Modern, 110 W. Olmos Drive, (210) 622-8364, felizmodern.com.

click to enlarge Kelly O'Connor Wonder, Kelly O'Connor

Kelly O'Connor

Disneyland, Alice in Wonderland, Midcentury Modern swimming pools and vintage album covers are a but a few of Kelly O'Connor's favorite things. Routinely distinguished by period photographs, sparkling starbursts and multicolored hexagons arranged in honeycomb-like patterns, her sought-after collages became much more accessible this year through the launch of XOKO by Kelly O'Connor — a smartly priced line of prints, cards and stickers. A dazzling remix of a still from the 1971 classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, her print Wonder captures the lovable lunatic as he gazes through a bubble in his Fizzy Lifting Drink room. "I love the mysterious nature of Willy Wonka's character — especially played by Gene Wilder," O'Connor admitted. "This photo in particular captures the bewildering quality of this mythical figure." $35-$100, kellyoconnor.art.

click to enlarge Eva Marengo Sanchez Six Yellow Conchas, Eva Marengo Sanchez

Eva Marengo Sanchez

Food goes far beyond sustenance in the photo-realistic oil paintings of San Antonio native Eva Marengo Sanchez. Almost glowing against stark white backgrounds, the Tex-Mex staples she painstakingly paints — including fruit cups, tinfoil-wrapped tacos and bags of H-E-B tortillas — serve as icons of cultural identity. Easily among the artist's greatest hits thus far, her series Six Yellow Conchas — which was recently purchased by the McNay Art Museum and is now available in print format — also showcases the handiwork of six different San Antonio panaderías. "In my work I like to highlight little or common things that speak to our cultural experience and how visually beautiful it is," Sanchez said. "[This series] highlights how aesthetically pleasing and unique each one is individually." $125, Feliz Modern, 110 W. Olmos Drive, (210) 622-8364, felizmodern.com.

click to enlarge Ethel Shipton Qué, Ethel Shipton

Ethel Shipton

Although perhaps best recognized for monochromatic prints based on photographs of isolated freeway signs across South Texas, Laredo native Ethel Shipton works in a wide range of styles and mediums. A constant throughout, however, is text presented in a format that's simultaneously bare-bones and conceptually driven. A study in typography rendered in hot-pink ink, her screen-print Qué could pass for poetry penned by a graphic designer. "This print is whimsical," Shipton offered. "I need a list of good and bad — but mostly just reminders. Why the hell not? I'm giving all permission to just go for it. ¿Por qué no? Time is running out." $525, Ruiz-Healy Art, 201A E. Olmos Drive, (210) 804-2219, ruizhealyart.com.

click to enlarge Ray "Tattooedboy" Scarborough The French Cowboy, Ray "Tattooedboy" Scarborough

Ray "Tattooedboy" Scarborough

A longtime fixture on the local scene, graphic artist Ray "Tattooedboy" Scarborough puts a rock 'n' roll spin on myriad aspects of San Antonio culture — whether it be music, politics, landmarks or urban legends like the Ghost Tracks and the Donkey Lady. Smartly balancing reverence and irreverence, his distinctive renderings capture subjects in a recognizable fashion albeit with nods to pop art, vintage comics and Goth culture. A diehard Spurs fan who's illustrated a number of Current covers over the years, Scarborough naturally had his own take on the promise of Victor Wembanyama. "I just wanted to have fun and combine two San Antonio icons," Scarborough said of his print The French Cowboy, which marries Wemby with the Western-inspired logo for Jim's Restaurant. "I like that some people call it Jimby." $25, tattooedboy.com.

click to enlarge Robert Tatum Gnomebre, Robert Tatum

Robert Tatum

A California transplant who's been making waves in San Antonio since the early 1990s, Robert Tatum is well-recognized for his street-smart artwork and commercial commissions that span from logos and signage to murals and full-blown interiors. Rendered in a fluid style that's somehow both retro and contemporary, his projects often involve critters engaged in curious situations. Case in point: his Gnome Ranger — a holiday-inspired remix of which graces our latest cover — depicts a pipe-smoking, gun-slinging gnome riding a mythical jackalope. Reportedly inspired "by a mysterious San Antonio character who shall remain anonymous (for now)," his print Gnomebre puts a tough twist on the garden-variety suspect. "Gnomes in a enchanted, whimsical world was a theme for a series of paintings I did," Tatum explained. "Fans of my art have often used the term nombre (slang for no, hombre) to describe my humor and I just had to do my version of a Chicano gnome — hence the creation of Gnomebre!" $45, Hotbox Gallery, 642 S. Presa St., tatumoriginals.com.

click to enlarge Natalie Trinidad Red Lip Collage #2, Natalie Trinidad

Natalie Trinidad

Inspired by the cultural fabric of her native San Antonio as well as travels in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, artist Natalie Trinidad creates work that celebrates the vibrancy of Latinx culture. With a humorous nod to Pantone, Trinidad developed her own take on the color-matching system via Tex-Mex hues such as salsa verde, flour tortilla, tajín, tamarindo, mangonada and corn in a cup. Founder of the local upstart Cultura Campaign, Trinidad is also a lifelong Selena fan and interpreted the Queen of Tejano in a suite of collages, including her Red Lip Collage #2. "Selena has been such a huge part of my life growing up as a Latina," Trinidad said. "She has such a strong cultural identity that has empowered me to be comfortable with my latinidad. Her music, her style and her image continue to inspire!" $19.95, Feliz Modern, 110 W. Olmos Drive, (210) 622-8364, felizmodern.com.

