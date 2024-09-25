Manhattan Short Film Festival will run two weekends in San Antonio

This year's San Antonio iteration will run the weekends of Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 4-5 at art collective Urban-15’s headquarters just south of the Freetail Brewery.
The films are typically a mixed bag, but the thrill of seeing a bracing work and perhaps the next Jonathan Glazer or Lynn Ramsey in their developing stages is an unmatched thrill.
$20 per evening, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 4-5, 2500 S. Presa St., (210) 736-1500, [email protected], urban15.org.
