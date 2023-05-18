Marvel blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to screen at Mission Marquee Plaza Saturday

MCU fans can enjoy the followup to 2018's Black Panther at this free outdoor screening.

Thu, May 18, 2023

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses on T'Challa's younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright).
Marvel Studios
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses on T'Challa's younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright).
The City of San Antonio World Heritage Office and Slab Cinema are bringing a free moviegoing experience to the Mission Marquee Plaza with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

The film is the sequel to Marvel Studios' runaway hit Black Panther (2018), which starred Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero also known as King T'Challa. Boseman died from colon cancer in 2021, yet the makers of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever moved forward, keeping both the actor and the character alive in memory.

The movie focuses on T'Challa's younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), as she takes up the Black Panther role to protect Wakanda from new conflicts that arise following her brother's death.

Audiences are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy as they watch the film. Food trucks also will be available.

Free, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com

