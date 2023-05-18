Marvel blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to screen at Mission Marquee Plaza Saturday

click to enlarge Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses on T'Challa's younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright).

The City of San Antonio World Heritage Office and Slab Cinema are bringing a free moviegoing experience to the Mission Marquee Plaza with(2022).The film is the sequel to Marvel Studios' runaway hit(2018), which starred Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero also known as King T'Challa. Boseman died from colon cancer in 2021, yet the makers ofmoved forward, keeping both the actor and the character alive in memory.The movie focuses on T'Challa's younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), as she takes up the Black Panther role to protect Wakanda from new conflicts that arise following her brother's death.Audiences are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy as they watch the film. Food trucks also will be available.