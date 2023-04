Monday screening of 1985 fright flick Silver Bullet to accompany release of werewolf graphic novel

click to enlarge Paramount Pictures Everett McGill plays the creepy Reverend Lowe in Silver Bullet.

Courtesy Image / Encylopocalypse Publications

Houston-based film programmer and comic book writer Rob Saucedo will appear at Alamo Drafthouse Park North on Monday to screen the 1985 Stephen King werewolf movie(Gary Busey, Corey Haim).The screening is part of Saucedo's nationwide tour promoting own graphic novelHe'll appear at theaters in multiple cities, screening cult favorite werewolf flicks in conjunction with the signings.Set in Texas,follows a reporter who goes undercover at a furry convention to figure out the identity of a lycanthrope preying on attendees. Encylopocalypse Publications — a press run bybestselling author Mark Alan Miller — is releasing the graphic novel, which also includes Debora Lancianese and Jack Morelli on its creative team.is a tribute to some of my favorite things —Gregory McDonald’s Fletch novels and the weird idiosyncrasies found in small-town Texas life,” Saucedo said in an emailed statement. “It’s a werewolf story that’s also about people’s capacity to change and become better versions of themselves."The graphic novel will be available in paperback and hardcover formats — and with three different covers available to choose from — at the San Antonio screening. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. event are available online