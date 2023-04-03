Monday screening of 1985 fright flick Silver Bullet to accompany release of werewolf graphic novel

Film programmer and comic book writer Rob Saucedo will appear at a San Antonio Alamo Drafthouse location to sign his new graphic novel Where Wolf.

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 10:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Everett McGill plays the creepy Reverend Lowe in Silver Bullet. - Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures
Everett McGill plays the creepy Reverend Lowe in Silver Bullet.
Houston-based film programmer and comic book writer Rob Saucedo will appear at Alamo Drafthouse Park North on Monday to screen the 1985 Stephen King werewolf movie Silver Bullet (Gary Busey, Corey Haim).

The screening is part of Saucedo's nationwide tour promoting own graphic novel Where Wolf. He'll appear at theaters in multiple cities, screening cult favorite werewolf flicks in conjunction with the signings.

Set in Texas, Where Wolf follows a reporter who goes undercover at a furry convention to figure out the identity of a lycanthrope preying on attendees. Encylopocalypse Publications — a press run by New York Times bestselling author Mark Alan Miller — is releasing the graphic novel, which also includes Debora Lancianese and Jack Morelli on its creative team.

Where Wolf is a tribute to some of my favorite things — Kolchak: The Night Stalker,
Gregory McDonald’s Fletch novels and the weird idiosyncrasies found in small-town Texas life,” Saucedo said in an emailed statement. “It’s a werewolf story that’s also about people’s capacity to change and become better versions of themselves."

Monday screening of 1985 fright flick Silver Bullet to accompany release of werewolf graphic novel (2)
Courtesy Image / Encylopocalypse Publications

The graphic novel will be available in paperback and hardcover formats — and with three different covers available to choose from — at the San Antonio screening. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. event are available online.

$11.75, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, 618 NW Loop 410, drafthouse.com/theater/park-north.

 Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

PechaKucha San Antonio heads to Mission Marquee Plaza this month

By Christianna Davies

Sculptor and mosaicist Oscar Alvarado is one of the six presenters to be featured at this PechaKucha.

An all-female team organized the McNay Art Museum's era-spanning exhibition 'Womanish'

By Bryan Rindfuss

Katie Pell, Candy Dryer, 2006. Electric dryer with automotive paint, upholstery, and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Guillermo Nicolas and Jim Foster, 2021.17.

Powdered Wig Machine throwing benefit show to raise money for Cornyation appearance

By Dalia Gulca

Powdered Wig Machine and Mauro de la Tierra's 2022 performance for Cornyation featured the absurdist humor the collective is known for.

Saturday Nite Live's Colin Jost is coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in June

By Michael Karlis

Colin Jost has been a co-host of SNL's Weekend Update since 2014.

Also in Arts

An all-female team organized the McNay Art Museum's era-spanning exhibition 'Womanish'

By Bryan Rindfuss

Katie Pell, Candy Dryer, 2006. Electric dryer with automotive paint, upholstery, and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Guillermo Nicolas and Jim Foster, 2021.17.

New NBA Hall of Fame class will include San Antonio Spurs' Popovich, Parker, Hammon

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich is among the 2023 finalists voted into the Hall of Fame.

San Antonio FC sells out past six matches at Toyota Field — its longest sellout streak to date

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio FC celebrates winning the 2022 USL Championship in November.

Ghoulish Books releases transgender horror anthology early for Trans Rights Readathon

By Christianna Davies

SA-based press Ghoulish Books is giving horror lovers an early treat for the Trans Rights Readathon.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us