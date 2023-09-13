Monster Jam returns to San Antonio's Alamodome in January

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Monster Jam
Grave Digger takes to the air during a Monster Jam event.
The roar of souped-up, 12,000-pound trucks will shake the Alamodome early next year as Monster Jam marks its return to San Antonio.
The monster truck tour will include shows on Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, according to organizers. As of press time, the lineup will feature 12 drivers, including Tom Meents, the most decorated driver in Monster Jam History. Tyler Menninga behind the wheel of Grave Digger, Todd LeDuc driving Megalodon and Bari Musawwir in Zombie also are scheduled to appear.
During the San Antonio shows, fans can get up close and personal with the trucks, snapping photos and collecting autographs from drivers during Monster Jam Pit Parties, organizers also said.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 via Ticketmaster. However, die-hard enthusiasts can get their tickets today by visiting the tour's website
and becoming a Monster Jam insider.
$22-$125, Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.
