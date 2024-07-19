SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Monster trucks coming to San Antonio this weekend

Tickets, which start at $20, are still available to all three shows.

By on Fri, Jul 19, 2024 at 2:09 pm

Hot Wheels will host its Monster Trucks Live Glow Party with three shows at Frost Bank Center this weekend.
Wikimedia Commons / Rob Bixby
Hot Wheels will host its Monster Trucks Live Glow Party with three shows at Frost Bank Center this weekend.
Fans of monster trucks and deafening off-road action have three chances take in plenty of both this weekend at the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party.

The shows will be held at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Saturday, July 20, at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets, which start at $20, are still available to all three shows and are available online.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks will smash cars and soar over hills in the dirt-packed arena, according to show organizers. Favorites of the Hot Wheels roster showing off for the crowd this weekend will include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Gunkster.

The event also serve as an introduction for a new vehicle sure to heat things up in the arena, Firetruck HW 5-Alarm, according to a KSAT report.

This glow-in-the-dark performance will also include lasers, dancing and giveaway prizes.
$20, Saturday, July 20, 12:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 21, 2 p.m., Frost Bank Center,
1 Frost Bank Center Dr., 210-444-5000, frostbankcenter.com.

