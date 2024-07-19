Monster trucks coming to San Antonio this weekend

Hot Wheels will host its Monster Trucks Live Glow Party with three shows at Frost Bank Center this weekend.

include

Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Gunkster.



The event also serve as an introduction for a new vehicle sure to heat things up in the arena,

Firetruck HW 5-Alarm, a







This glow-in-the-dark performance will also include lasers, dancing and giveaway prizes.



