Monster trucks coming to San Antonio this weekend

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks will smash cars and soar over hills in the dirt-packed arena, according to show organizers. Favorites of the Hot Wheels roster showing off for the crowd this weekend will include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Gunkster.
The event also serve as an introduction for a new vehicle sure to heat things up in the arena, Firetruck HW 5-Alarm, according to a KSAT report.
This glow-in-the-dark performance will also include lasers, dancing and giveaway prizes.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed