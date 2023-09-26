BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Montopolis pairs live music with silent horror film L'Inferno at Slab Cinema Arthouse this weekend

The visual spectacle of L'Inferno coupled with an inventive musical performance is likely to please both San Antonio cinephiles and horror lovers.

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm

click to enlarge Montopolis will provide live music accompaniment to a screening of L'Inferno. - Courtesy Photo / Montopolis
Courtesy Photo / Montopolis
Montopolis will provide live music accompaniment to a screening of L'Inferno.
The landmark 1911 Italian film L'Inferno is coming to life with a live score by the Austin-based orchestral rock group Montopolis.

With an astounding run time for its era at 73 minutes, L'Inferno is a loose adaptation of the Inferno canticle from Dante's Divine Comedy, making it the first feature-length horror film ever to be produced.

Montopolis' live scoring of L'Inferno will bring it back to Slab Cinema's Arthouse space after last appearing in 2022, when the group did the same for the 1929 Soviet documentary Man with a Movie Camera. Performing the works of composer Justin Sherburn, the ensemble's pairing of visual and interactive elements with original music has graced Texas and other states for the better part of a decade.

$15, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, Arthouse at Blue Star, 134 Blue Star, (210) 212-9373, slabcinemaarthouse.com.

