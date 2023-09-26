Montopolis pairs live music with silent horror film L'Inferno at Slab Cinema Arthouse this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Montopolis Montopolis will provide live music accompaniment to a screening of L'Inferno.

The landmark 1911 Italian filmis coming to life with a live score by the Austin-based orchestral rock group Montopolis.With an astounding run time for its era at 73 minutes,is a loose adaptation of the Inferno canticle from Dante's, making it the first feature-length horror film ever to be produced.Montopolis' live scoring ofwill bring it back to Slab Cinema's Arthouse space after last appearing in 2022, when the group did the same for the 1929 Soviet documentary. Performing the works of composer Justin Sherburn, the ensemble's pairing of visual and interactive elements with original music has graced Texas and other states for the better part of a decade.The visual spectacle ofcoupled with an inventive musical performance is likely to please both San Antonio cinephiles and horror lovers.