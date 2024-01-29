Musical adaptation of romcom Pretty Woman comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center this week

click to enlarge Morris Mac Matzen The musical features original songs written by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams.

In town for two days only, the critically acclaimed romcomleaps from the screen to the stage at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.tells the same unlikely love story we know and love from the 1990 film, alongside original songs written by Bryan Adams, the Grammy Award-winning singer of big hits from the era, including "Summer of '69" and "Heaven."Directed by Jerry Mitchell — known for such beloved Broadway comedies asandfollows business mogul Edward Lewis (Chase Wolfe), who's never made room for love in his quest to build a corporate empire. His values are called into question after he hires sex worker Vivian Ward (Ellie Baker) for what he thinks will be a one-night stand.Free-spirited and deeply passionate, Vivian begins to soften Edward's heart, while Edward sharpens Vivian's sense of ambition. In an endearing and hilarious series of trials and triumphs, the relationship grows more complicated than either could have anticipated.This production is recommended for mature audiences only due to mature language, sexual content and brief drug use.