Musical adaptation of romcom Pretty Woman comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center this week

click to enlarge
Morris Mac Matzen
The musical features original songs written by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams.
In town for two days only, the critically acclaimed romcom Pretty Woman
leaps from the screen to the stage at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.
Pretty Woman: The Musical
tells the same unlikely love story we know and love from the 1990 film, alongside original songs written by Bryan Adams, the Grammy Award-winning singer of big hits from the era, including "Summer of '69" and "Heaven."
Directed by Jerry Mitchell — known for such beloved Broadway comedies as Hairspray
, Kinky Boots
and Legally Blonde
— Pretty Woman: The Musical
follows business mogul Edward Lewis (Chase Wolfe), who's never made room for love in his quest to build a corporate empire. His values are called into question after he hires sex worker Vivian Ward (Ellie Baker) for what he thinks will be a one-night stand.
Free-spirited and deeply passionate, Vivian begins to soften Edward's heart, while Edward sharpens Vivian's sense of ambition. In an endearing and hilarious series of trials and triumphs, the relationship grows more complicated than either could have anticipated.
This production is recommended for mature audiences only due to mature language, sexual content and brief drug use.
$39.60-$124.50, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed