Musical version of Disney's Aladdin will swoop in to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre from Feb. 7-12

The musical features music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken and spectacular set design.

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 8:00 am

In the musical, Aladdin embarks on a treacherous quest to outsmart Jafar and save Agrabah from a reign of tyranny.
Deen van Meer © Disney
In the musical, Aladdin embarks on a treacherous quest to outsmart Jafar and save Agrabah from a reign of tyranny.
From the producer of The Lion King, another beloved Disney musical will take the Majestic stage in February.

With music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken and spectacular set design, complete with disappearing acts and flying carpet rides, Disney's Aladdin promises an enchanting experience for all ages.

In this spellbinding tale of adventure and friendship, mischievous but lovable street wanderer Aladdin meets the feisty and free-spirited Princess Jasmine, daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. After guards catch Aladdin with the princess, the mysterious Jafar comes to the rescue.

On orders from Jafar to retrieve a lamp from the Cave of Wonders, Aladdin accidentally releases a charismatic genie who can grant him three wishes. After Aladdin befriends the genie, he discovers that Jafar is an evil sorcerer intent on overthrowing Jasmine's kingdom.

Armed with his wishes and wit, Aladdin embarks on a treacherous quest to outsmart the cunning magician and save Agrabah from a reign of tyranny.

$50 and up, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7-12, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

