Napoleon Dynamite stars will be in San Antonio area for screening this Friday

click to enlarge IMDB / Napoleon Dynamite Cast members of the offbeat comedy will participate in an interactive screening in Kerrville.

Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will meet fans and participate in the event, which will take place at the Arcadia Live Theatre, 717 Water St. Attendees are encouraged to dress as characters from the film.

Three cast members ofwill reunite to celebrate the cult classic's 20th anniversary at an interactive screening this Friday in Kerrville.Even the grub is on theme, according to details shared by the Arcadia. Guests can pay for access to a tater tot bar, tots being the snack of choice for Napoleon, who keeps them in his pocket to munch on during class.Directed by Jared Hess,is considered the most commercially successful indie film of all time. Despite a meager $400,000 budget, the surprise comedy hit earned $45 million worldwide. It follows awkward Idaho high-schooler Napoleon in his quest to get his friend Pedro elected class president.Tickets to the screening start at $40 and are available online . A $100 package includes a meet-and-greet with the actors before the movie, which starts at 7 p.m.It's hard to believe it has been so long since Napoleon Dynamite stole our hearts gyrating to "Canned Heat" by Jamiroqui. Gosh!