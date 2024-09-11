TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Napoleon Dynamite stars will be in San Antonio area for screening this Friday

Fans will get the chance to meet the actors who played Pedro, Uncle Rico and Napoleon himself.

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 1:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cast members of the offbeat comedy will participate in an interactive screening in Kerrville. - IMDB / Napoleon Dynamite
IMDB / Napoleon Dynamite
Cast members of the offbeat comedy will participate in an interactive screening in Kerrville.
Three cast members of Napoleon Dynamite will reunite to celebrate the cult classic's 20th anniversary at an interactive screening this Friday in Kerrville.

Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will meet fans and participate in the event, which will take place at the Arcadia Live Theatre, 717 Water St. Attendees are encouraged to dress as characters from the film.

Even the grub is on theme, according to details shared by the Arcadia. Guests can pay for access to a tater tot bar, tots being the snack of choice for Napoleon, who keeps them in his pocket to munch on during class.

Directed by Jared Hess, Napoleon Dynamite is considered the most commercially successful indie film of all time. Despite a meager $400,000 budget, the surprise comedy hit earned $45 million worldwide. It follows awkward Idaho high-schooler Napoleon in his quest to get his friend Pedro elected class president.

Tickets to the screening start at $40 and are available online. A $100 package includes a meet-and-greet with the actors before the movie, which starts at 7 p.m.

It's hard to believe it has been so long since Napoleon Dynamite stole our hearts gyrating to "Canned Heat" by Jamiroqui. Gosh!

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Clip of San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan dancing to Grupo Frontera goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Spurs foward Jeremy Sochan talks to Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich before going into a game.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 still seeking extras for San Antonio shoot

By Stephanie Koithan

The Yellowstone prequel 1923 is shooting in San Antonio until the end of the month.

San Antonio Library and TPR hosting closing reception for 'Bajo La Sal' exhibition

By Stephanie Koithan

The exhibit at the Central Library is a multimedia collaboration between painter Mauro de la Tierra and photographer Joshua Anthony Rodriguez.

Comic Jo Koy says to expect to hear from his family when he plays San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Jo Koy's stories about his mother and son have long been part of his stand-up work.

Clip of San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan dancing to Grupo Frontera goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Spurs foward Jeremy Sochan talks to Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich before going into a game.

University of Texas at San Antonio paid $500,000 to trounce Kennesaw State

By Michael Karlis

Former Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris makes a run during a game last season.

Works from San Antonio artist Michael Menchaca join National Gallery's collection

By Travis E. Poling

San Antonio visual artist Michael Menchaca's La Raza Cósmica 20XX represents a mythical reinterpretation of philosopher José Vasconcelos’s mestizo identity theory.

Ramones mural permanently replaces front window at San Antonio's The Mix

By Stephanie Koithan

This new Ramones mural replaces a broken window along a popular stretch of the St. Mary's Strip.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us