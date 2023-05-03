Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

New exhibition at San Antonio Botanical Garden transports visitors to 'Imaginary Worlds'

For the exhibition — which debuts May 6 — eight giants have planted themselves throughout the garden's sprawling grounds.

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge An almost 25-foot-tall dragon can be found in the Lucile Halsell Conservatory, along with a mermaid in the Hill Country area and a peacock in the Rose Garden. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden
An almost 25-foot-tall dragon can be found in the Lucile Halsell Conservatory, along with a mermaid in the Hill Country area and a peacock in the Rose Garden.
Giants have made their way to San Antonio.

"Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon a Time" — created by Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal and originally displayed at the Atlanta Botanical Garden — makes its debut at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this month, presented by the Mays Family Foundation.

For the exhibition, eight giants have planted themselves throughout the garden's sprawling grounds. An almost 25-foot-tall dragon can be found in the Lucile Halsell Conservatory, along with a mermaid in the Hill Country area and a peacock in the Rose Garden.

These massive sculptures are made from steel forms covered in soil and sphagnum moss, planted with thousands of tiny plants.

Additional tie-in events will take place while these statues are on view in the garden, including DIY programs for crafts, gardening and cooking along with family events and summer camp programs for kids 5 to 11.

$13-18, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 6-Oct. 29, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

