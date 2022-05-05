New exhibition 'Fostering Toby' at Presa House Gallery features monstrous traveling doll

click to enlarge
Ana Laura Hernandez
Artwork by Ana Laura Hernandez included in "Fostering Toby."
Swapped between over 40 artists across 4 cities for 52 weeks, the monstrous Toby doll spent time in the creative hands of many.
Opening on May 7 at Presa House Gallery, "Fostering Toby" is an exhibition featuring the eponymous doll put together by three collaborating San Antonio Artists: Powdered Wig Machine, Mauro de la Tierra, and Loot Achris. Presa House Gallery is an artist-run house-space gallery in Southtown.
"[Fostering Toby] highlights the best moments of Toby's adventures alongside new Toby-inspired artworks. The project gives us a rare inside glimpse into each artist's life, mind, sense of humor, and creative process during what will hopefully be the decline of a global pandemic in the years 2021 and 2022, respectively," according to the exhibition's description
.
click to enlarge
Christopher Paul Cardoza
Photograph by Bekah Porter and Toby by Christopher Paul Cardoza.
On its travels, Toby was passed between San Antonio, San Marcos and Austin, with an additional side trip to New Orleans, LA.
Artists who
babysat Toby and whose work is included in the show include: Abby Billingsley, Alicia Coatl, Amanda Gordon, Ana Laura Hernandez, Andie Flores, Anthony Rundblade, Attic Ted, Bekah Porter, Blaise The Seeker, Caroline Gonzales, Charlemagne Scarlett, Chris Sauter, Cristina Mauri, Connie Chapa, Edward Harris, Fernando Lopez, Glory West, Hannah Purvis, Jasmine McMasters, Jojodancer Photos, Joshua Anthony Rodriguez, Lana Guerra, Laura Galore, Lewsr, Louie Chavez, Madeleine Adler, Megznglitter, Michelle Delgado, Nicole Geary, Paradox Rei, Pinkie, Rachael Oelsen, Raeann Alcorta, Rigo Ortiz, Sabrina Alfaro, Sarah Fox, Sonya Marie Sky, Tim Olson, Tink Castillo, Ursula Zavala, Walden Booker and Wildhoneypot.
Courtesy of Not For You Gallery
All My Love by Loot Achris, included in "Witches, Weirdos, Perverts, and the Ridiculousness of Childhood" at Not For You Gallery.
Loot Achris, one of the collaborators on "Fostering Toby," also has a solo show opening on May 6 at Not For You (N4U) Gallery. Titled "Witches, Weirdos, Perverts, and the Ridiculousness of Childhood," the exhibition explores otherness, normality, and humankind with portraits of made-up characters. N4U gallery is run by Ursula Zavala, who is also a participant in "Fostering Toby."
"Fostering Toby," Free, Saturday, May 7, Presa House Gallery, 725 S Presa St, presahouse.com.
"Witches, Weirdos, Perverts, and the Ridiculousness of Childhood," Free, Friday, May 6, Not For You Gallery, 1420 S. Alamo St., Studio 215, notforyougallery.com and presahouse.com.
