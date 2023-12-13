LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

OPERA San Antonio celebrates the holiday season with Amahl and the Night Visitors

In Gian Carlo Menotti's opera, the three wise men — on their way to the famous stable — visit a young shepherd boy named Amahl and his mother.

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 2:16 pm

OPERA San Antonio will hold public performances of Amahl and the Night Visitors at the Magik Theatre and Alamo Heights United Methodist Church.
Shutterstock / Jeffery Edwards
OPERA San Antonio will hold public performances of Amahl and the Night Visitors at the Magik Theatre and Alamo Heights United Methodist Church.
In a season stuffed with nutcrackers and Scrooges and sleigh rides, OPERA San Antonio presents a 45-minute one-act opera about some of the less-explored characters of the Christmas story: the three wise men.

In Gian Carlo Menotti's opera Amahl and the Night Visitors, the gold, frankincense and myrrh-bearing men — on their way to the famous stable — visit a young shepherd boy named Amahl and his mother. This unexpected collision of worlds results in lifelong lessons about wealth, charity and thankfulness for everyone involved — along with some stirring music, of course.

Local newcomers Graham Hansen and Carlos Pigeon play the titular shepherd boy in OPERA San Antonio's family-friendly holiday production, which will reach eyes and ears at locations across San Antonio with live orchestral accompaniment provided by the Classical Music Institute.

Public performances will night-visit the Magik Theatre and Alamo Heights United Methodist Church the weekend before Christmas.

$18.50-$23.50, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16, Magik Theatre, 420 S. Alamo St., Sold Out, 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, Alamo Heights United Methodist Church, 825 E. Basse Road, operasa.org.

