OPERA San Antonio celebrates the holiday season with Amahl and the Night Visitors

In a season stuffed with nutcrackers and Scrooges and sleigh rides, OPERA San Antonio presents a 45-minute one-act opera about some of the less-explored characters of the Christmas story: the three wise men.In Gian Carlo Menotti's opera, the gold, frankincense and myrrh-bearing men — on their way to the famous stable — visit a young shepherd boy named Amahl and his mother. This unexpected collision of worlds results in lifelong lessons about wealth, charity and thankfulness for everyone involved — along with some stirring music, of course.Local newcomers Graham Hansen and Carlos Pigeon play the titular shepherd boy in OPERA San Antonio's family-friendly holiday production, which will reach eyes and ears at locations across San Antonio with live orchestral accompaniment provided by the Classical Music Institute.Public performances will night-visit the Magik Theatre and Alamo Heights United Methodist Church the weekend before Christmas.