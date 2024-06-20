SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

Out at the Tobin Pride Brunch taking place this Sunday

The event raises money for Thrive Youth Center and will feature drag performers Kristi Waters, Mehgan Iman Dlux, Reign LaRue and Ra’Jah O’Hara.

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 9:00 am

San Antonio's own Kristi Waters will host the festivities.
Instagram / thekristiwaters
San Antonio's own Kristi Waters will host the festivities.
The Tobin Center’s Out at the Tobin Pride Brunch, scheduled for this Sunday, embodies the larger-than-life spirit o f queer liberation with big buffets, big hair and big personalities.

Kristi Waters, winner of four consecutive Best Drag Performer titles in the Current’s annual Best of San Antonio competition, will host the festivities. Fellow drag performers Mehgan Iman Dlux, Reign LaRue and Ra’Jah O’Hara — the latter a former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant — will also take the stage at the Tobin’s H-E-B Performance Hall.

Brunch offerings will be prepared by Tobin Executive Chef Armando Lopez, alongside a range of colorful and flavorful cocktails. Food may be served buffet-style or via box service, depending on the package attendees purchase.

Upgrade benefits include premium seating, merchandise and a VIP meet-and-greet. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Thrive Youth Center, an Alamo City nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and mental health support for homeless LGBTQ+ young adults.

The event is only open to those 18 and older.

$35-$200, 10:30 a.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

