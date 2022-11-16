Popular San Antonio holiday attraction Rotary Ice Rink returns to Travis Park Nov. 18

Skate rental is included in the rink's $14 admission.

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge The Rotary Ice Rink will open its gates to skaters starting the Friday before Thanksgiving. - Michael Cirlos, Centro
Michael Cirlos, Centro
The Rotary Ice Rink will open its gates to skaters starting the Friday before Thanksgiving.
As San Antonio gears up for a third La Niña winter in a row bringing dry and warm holiday weather, this annual downtown ice rink is preparing its own return for cool visitors.

Both the graceful and unbalanced can fight inflation with Cheap Skate Night Tuesdays or discounted Military Mondays, dine al fresco with Food Truck Fridays or enjoy live jazz during Date Night Wednesdays. Other themed nights are listed on the rink's website.

As in prior years, the Rotary Club of San Antonio is asking all visitors to purchase admission online.

$14 (includes skate rental), 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18-Jan. 16, Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., (210) 222-8242, rotaryicerink.com.

