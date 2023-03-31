Powdered Wig Machine throwing benefit show to raise money for Cornyation appearance

The Divine Swine Benefit on April 7 will feature bands including Honey Bunny, Tetsuo and Grrrltoy.

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 2:50 pm

click to enlarge Powdered Wig Machine and Mauro de la Tierra's 2022 performance for Cornyation featured the absurdist humor the collective is known for. - Heyd Fontenot, courtesy of Powdered Wig Machine
Heyd Fontenot, courtesy of Powdered Wig Machine
Powdered Wig Machine and Mauro de la Tierra's 2022 performance for Cornyation featured the absurdist humor the collective is known for.
To help pay for costumes and props to be used in their performance for Fiesta Cornyation, Powdered Wig Machine is throwing a benefit show at 1100 Broadway on First Friday in April. The event will feature performances by Powdered Wig Machine, Honey Bunny, Tetsuo and Grrrltoy, as well as an appearance by the Swinettes.

Powdered Wig Machine — the brainchild of Brandon Pittman that serves as a band, art collective and web series — will make its return to Cornyation this year, once again in collaboration with Mauro de la Tierra. They first performed at Cornyation in 2022.

This year's Cornyation will take place at the Empire Theatre from April 25-27. Powdered Wig Machine will be joined onstage by Bridgette Norris-Sanchez, Charlemagne Scarlett, Ellis Ussery, Michelle Delgado, Ursula Zavala, Valley Ortiz, Victoria Morales and the Wizard. The skit itself will parody the first pig-to-human heart transplant, which took place last year, before descending into even stranger territory.

The Divine Swine Benefit serves as both a fundraiser and a prelude for Powdered Wig Machine’s Cornyation appearance. In addition to a set of live performances, the show will also feature an art raffle, vendors and drinks.

For those unfamiliar with Cornyation, it’s an annual Fiesta Event that also serves as Fiesta Coronation’s queerer, more outlandish alter-ego. First began in 1951 as a response to the pompousness of Fiesta Coronation, it’s a campy performance that satirizes local and national politics, celebrities and more. The performances have raised over 3 million dollars for nonprofits like the San Antonio AIDS Foundation (SAAF), the Thrive Youth Center and BEAT AIDS.

$5-$15 (pay what you can), 7 p.m. Friday, April 7,  Lejos Studio & Gallery, 1100 Broadway, Suite 308, facebook.com/powderedwigmachine.

