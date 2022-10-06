Pride San Antonio celebrates queer cinema with ninth annual LGBT International Film Festival

click to enlarge Courtesy of Pride San Antonio Perfect Peach Summers is among the films that will be screened at this year's event.

The 9th Annual San Antonio QFest LGBT International Film Festival strives to bring awareness to the residents of the Alamo City about LGBTQ issues through queer cinema "created for, by, or about the LGBTQ community."The three-day film festival is presented by Pride San Antonio, which was founded in 2004 by local community activists and organizers to celebrate LGBTQ Pride and create an all-inclusive organization that could meet the needs of the queer community.Official selections included in this year's festival include(dir. Shelley Thompson), a story about a young trans woman who attempts to repair her relationship with her dad after the death of her mother; and(dir. Arantza Ibarra), a short documentary about a transgender boy named Ekai Lersundi, who took his own life in 2018 after struggling with the bureaucracy of hormone replacement therapy.