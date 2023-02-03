Public Theater of San Antonio's 2023-24 season will feature new takes on old tales

click to enlarge
Daniel Baumer
The Public Theater of San Antonio has announced the plays that will be featured during its upcoming 2023-2024 season
.
In the coming year, the theater will showcase musical adaptations of well-established stories.
“Myths and stories have been called our 'collective dreams' because there are narratives and tales that we see pop up again and again through time and among cultures, and in that commonality unify us in our human experience," Claudia de Vasco, the Public's executive artistic director, said in the theater's season announcement.
"With this season we wanted to share stories that have stood the test of time, as we continue to produce work that unifies San Antonio, through theatre of and by the people of our city.”
Planned productions include a jazz-funk musical version of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night; A Xmas Cuentos Remix
, a modern retelling of Dickens' A Christmas Carol
with English and Spanish Christmas songs; and Once Upon a Mattress
, an adaptation of The Princess and The Pea
.
The theater will also host performances of Lynn Nottage's play Intimate Apparel
and Stephen Sater's musical Spring Awakening
.
Dates for the productions are still to be announced. More information can be found on the Public's website
.
