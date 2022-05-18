Public Theater of San Antonio's production of She Loves Me opens Friday, May 20

click to enlarge Mia Isabella Photography From left: She Loves Me cast members Lauren Esquivel, Rick Sanchez, Paige Berry and Grant Bryan.

A timeless fan-favorite, the 1930s love story of Joe Masteroff's Sis taking the stage at the Public Theater of San Antonio.Set in Europe, the play follows Amalia and Georg, two shop clerks who butt heads, but find themselves caught up in a whirlwind of romance via love letters they exchange with unidentified admirers.It's no coincidence that the fresh escape ofis taking the stage after two years of pandemic-induced turmoil. The show brings much-needed reminders and lessons of love, community and joy in the mundane.The Public Theater's production is directed by Laura Michelle Wolfe Hoadley and stars Lauren Esquivel and Grant Bryan as Amalia and Georg, respectively.