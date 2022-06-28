Queer Voices will mark the end of Pride Month by spotlighting San Antonio LGBTQ+ creatives

The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center and the Pride Center SA are presenting this free event merging artistry and activism on Thursday, June 30.

By on Tue, Jun 28, 2022 at 8:59 am

click to enlarge Queer Voices will feature an eclectic lineup of performers from the San Antonio area including poets, musicians, burlesque dancers and drag queens. - COURTESY OF ESPERANZA PEACE AND JUSTICE CENTER
Courtesy of Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
Queer Voices will feature an eclectic lineup of performers from the San Antonio area including poets, musicians, burlesque dancers and drag queens.
San Antonio's Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, in partnership with the Pride Center SA, invites you to bring Pride Month to a close at Queer Voices  — a night of cultural arts and social advocacy — on Thursday, June 30.

The event — hosted by queer, Latinx artists and activists Anel Flores and Chibbi — will celebrate the changemaking power of the creative arts and feature an eclectic lineup of activities, entertainment and refreshments, including Aguas Frescas courtesy of Tasty.

The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with a Blessing Ceremony by SanArte Healing & Cultura Clinic and a mercadito hosted by Very That.

Starting at 7 p.m., attendees will be immersed in powerful and pulse-pounding performances by creative trailblazers including:
  • Poetry by Aminah Decé, jo reyes-boitel and Space Dragn
  • Music by Alyson Alonzo, Nayam Cardenas-Lopez and Wayne Holtz
  • Burlesque and drag performances by Mx. Smokey Bear and Truly Vayne
Admission is free but tickets may be reserved in advance online.

Parking will be available nearby at San Antonio College parking lot #28 and at Planned Parenthood (920 San Pedro Ave.). Those who park at Planned Parenthood must obtain a parking permit from the Esperanza Center to avoid towing.

Proof of vaccination is required for entry and masks are encouraged.

Free, 6-9:30 p,m. Thursday, June 30, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Ave., (210) 228-0201, esperanzacenter.org.

