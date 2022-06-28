Queer Voices will mark the end of Pride Month by spotlighting San Antonio LGBTQ+ creatives

click to enlarge Courtesy of Esperanza Peace and Justice Center Queer Voices will feature an eclectic lineup of performers from the San Antonio area including poets, musicians, burlesque dancers and drag queens.

Poetry by Aminah Decé, jo reyes-boitel and Space Dragn

Music by Alyson Alonzo, Nayam Cardenas-Lopez and Wayne Holtz

Burlesque and drag performances by Mx. Smokey Bear and Truly Vayne







Parking will be available nearby at San Antonio College parking lot #28 and at Planned Parenthood (920 San Pedro Ave.). Those who park at Planned Parenthood must obtain a parking permit from the Esperanza Center to avoid towing.



Proof of vaccination is required for entry and masks are encouraged.



Free, 6-9:30 p,m. Thursday, June 30, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Ave., (210) 228-0201, esperanzacenter.org. Admission is free but tickets may be reserved in advance online

San Antonio's Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, in partnership with the Pride Center SA, invites you to bring Pride Month to a close at Queer Voices — a night of cultural arts and social advocacy — on Thursday, June 30.The event — hosted by queer, Latinx artists and activists Anel Flores and Chibbi — will celebrate the changemaking power of the creative arts and feature an eclectic lineup of activities, entertainment and refreshments, including Aguas Frescas courtesy of Tasty.The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with a Blessing Ceremony by SanArte Healing & Cultura Clinic and a mercadito hosted by Very That.Starting at 7 p.m., attendees will be immersed in powerful and pulse-pounding performances by creative trailblazers including: