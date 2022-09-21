San Antonians can explore downtown on foot or on wheels at Síclovía Sunday

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Participants can enjoy Síclovía on foot, on skates, by bike and even with their pets.

Once again, it's time for San Antonians to fill up their bike tires, lace up their athletic shoes and explore car-free streets at Síclovía.This free, bi-annual event organized by the YMCA of Greater San Antonio encourages families to get active and explore the community on bikes, skates or on foot along a pedestrian-friendly route that connects three San Antonio parks.The route spans from the San Antonio College area to Maverick Park downtown with stops at Madison Square Park and Crockett Park along the way. Each park will host a Reclovía area offering free group exercise classes, live music, water stations, rest areas and food for purchase.As always, the event is customizable, allowing participants to enjoy one park on foot or take the official bike route the entire way through.Síclovía is also pet-friendly, so furry friends can also take part in the fun.