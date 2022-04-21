San Antonio-based artist Maya Sokovic's exhibition 'Fragments of Landscapes' opens this week

click to enlarge Courtesy of Musical Bridges Around the World Sokovic's abstract works serve as personal reflections on her travels and experiences.

Maya Sokovic's solo exhibition "Fragments of Landscapes" explores both physical and sensory landscapes in vibrant colors and abstract representations.Sokovic's works serve as personal reflections on her previous travels and experiences.The exhibition opens Saturday, April 23 at Musical Bridges Around the World's art gallery, and will be on view through June 11.Free tickets are required for entry to Saturday's opening reception, which will feature music, wine and bite-sized snacks.