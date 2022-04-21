Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio-based artist Maya Sokovic's exhibition 'Fragments of Landscapes' opens this week

The exhibition will be on view at Musical Bridges Around the World's art gallery April 23-June 11.

Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Sokovic's abstract works serve as personal reflections on her travels and experiences. - COURTESY OF MUSICAL BRIDGES AROUND THE WORLD
Courtesy of Musical Bridges Around the World
Sokovic's abstract works serve as personal reflections on her travels and experiences.
Maya Sokovic's solo exhibition "Fragments of Landscapes" explores both physical and sensory landscapes in vibrant colors and abstract representations.

Sokovic's works serve as personal reflections on her previous travels and experiences.

The exhibition opens Saturday, April 23 at Musical Bridges Around the World's art gallery, and will be on view through June 11.

Free tickets are required for entry to Saturday's opening reception, which will feature music, wine and bite-sized snacks.

Free, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, on view by appointment 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday through June 11, Art Gallery at Musical Bridges Around the World, 23705 IH-10 West Frontage Road, Ste. 101, (210) 464-1534, musicalbridges.org.

