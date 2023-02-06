San Antonio-based clothing brand Richter Goods brings its western wear to the Stock Show & Rodeo

The company collaborated with the rodeo on three shirt designs, each with a unique backstory.

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 12:44 pm

click to enlarge Richter Goods will feature live on-site monogramming for those interested in customizing their purchases. - Courtesy Photo / Richter Goods
Courtesy Photo / Richter Goods
Richter Goods will feature live on-site monogramming for those interested in customizing their purchases.
If you need a shirt to match your cowboy boots, San Antonio-based company Richter Goods has you covered.

 In a celebration of San Antonio culture, local menswear company Richter Goods is collaborating with the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to make custom shirts for this year’s rodeo.

The custom shirts will be made in three different styles, all with a unique backstory and significance. There’s the Western Guayabera, which harkens back to the mythos of the Cuban guayabera, which featured four pockets — the reasoning goes, the more pockets, the more picked guava one could take home to share. The Maverick in Terracotta takes the moniker “maverick” — originating from Samuel A. Maverick in 1867, a San Antonio rancher who chose not to brand his cattle — to craft a shirt for the “free-spirited Texan.” And the Oxford in Engineered Stripes is a Texas take on the East coast classic, featuring a Western pocket and bone-colored snaps.

“I’m really excited to be able to have the product in-person and have people be able to interact with it,” says Bronte Treat, a partner of Richter Goods.

The shirts, available exclusively at the rodeo, will be for sale in-person from February 9 to the 26 at Booth 2708, Hall B.

On select days (Feb 17-19, 24-26), Richter Goods will also feature live chainstitch embroidery from collaborator Lunchroom Anxiety, which is run by Treat, so buyers can customize their purchases. The on-site monogramming and customization will be done by hand on a 1927 Singer sewing machine, keeping the spirit of antique embroidery alive. Richter Goods will also offer a military discount at the rodeo.

Sourcing their chosen fabric from Japan to Italy, Richter Goods stitches the pieces right here in San Antonio, all handmade by local seamstresses on-site. While Richter Goods mostly sells their goods online, they’ve done a variety of pop-ups at trade shows and music festivals. People can shop at the rodeo or online at richtergoods.com.

