San Antonio Book Festival returns to Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus on April 13

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Book Festival
Book signings and other activities will take on the festival grounds, while food trucks will keep fans fed.
The 12th annual San Antonio Book Festival is an opportunity for authors and readers to unite in downtown San Antonio. Guests can mingle with 100 or so authors writing in genres spanning from nonfiction to fiction, poetry to political writing, YA to graphic novels.
Featured writers include MacArthur "Genius" grant recipient, poet and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib, award-winning dark fantasy novelist Silvia Moreno-Garcia, graphic novelist Kazu Kibuishi and bestselling YA author Becky Albertalli.
More than 60 talks, interviews and presentations for various ages are scheduled at the free event, giving book lovers a chance to hear authors talk about craft and present on their creative processes.
Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus, 600 Soledad St. and 300 Augusta St., (210) 750-8951, sabookfestival.org.
