Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio Book Festival returns to Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus on April 13

More than 60 talks, interviews and presentations for various ages are scheduled at the free event.

By on Tue, Apr 9, 2024 at 11:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Book signings and other activities will take on the festival grounds, while food trucks will keep fans fed. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Book Festival
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Book Festival
Book signings and other activities will take on the festival grounds, while food trucks will keep fans fed.
The 12th annual San Antonio Book Festival is an opportunity for authors and readers to unite in downtown San Antonio. Guests can mingle with 100 or so authors writing in genres spanning from nonfiction to fiction, poetry to political writing, YA to graphic novels.

Featured writers include MacArthur "Genius" grant recipient, poet and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib, award-winning dark fantasy novelist Silvia Moreno-Garcia, graphic novelist Kazu Kibuishi and bestselling YA author Becky Albertalli.

More than 60 talks, interviews and presentations for various ages are scheduled at the free event, giving book lovers a chance to hear authors talk about craft and present on their creative processes.

Book signings and other activities will take on the festival grounds, while food trucks will keep fans fed.

Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus, 600 Soledad St. and 300 Augusta St., (210) 750-8951, sabookfestival.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Reports: Nike will begin selling Victor Wembanyama 'alien' sneakers next month

By Michael Karlis

Nike signed Victor Wembanyama to shoe deal with a reported $100 million.

San Pedro Playhouse and Classic Theatre offer a San Antonio-style take on Shakespeare

By Amber Esparza

The play is set at Hot Wells ruins on San Antonio's South Side.

Memorial service for beloved San Antonio ventriloquist Nacho Estrada taking place this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Nacho Estrada and his dummy Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

Poetry collection Texas, Being offers exploration of 'brutal and beautiful' state

By Yvette Benavides

The collection features 47 poems about the state of Texas.

Poetry collection Texas, Being offers exploration of 'brutal and beautiful' state

By Yvette Benavides

The collection features 47 poems about the state of Texas.

Memorial service for beloved San Antonio ventriloquist Nacho Estrada taking place this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Nacho Estrada and his dummy Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

The McNay embraces maximalism with the De La Torre Brothers exhibition 'Upward Mobility'

By Bryan Rindfuss

De La Torre Brothers, Colonial Atmosphere

Reports: Nike will begin selling Victor Wembanyama 'alien' sneakers next month

By Michael Karlis

Nike signed Victor Wembanyama to shoe deal with a reported $100 million.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us