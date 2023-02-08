San Antonio Book Festival's Get Lit event series to feature Token Black Girl author Danielle Prescod

Prescod will be joined in conversation by San Antonio-based author Cynthia Freeman Gibbs.

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 8:00 am

Danielle Prescod is a 15-year veteran of the beauty and fashion industry.
Scarlet Raven
Danielle Prescod is a 15-year veteran of the beauty and fashion industry.
As part of the free event series Get Lit,  the San Antonio Book Festival is bringing Danielle Prescod, author of the memoir Token Black Girl, to the Alamo City.

A 15-year veteran of the beauty and fashion industry, Prescod was recently the style director of BET.com and is the cofounder of 2BG Consulting, which helps fashion and beauty brands and influencers in implementing anti-racist communication strategies.

Prescod's memoir Token Black Girl
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Book Festival
Prescod's memoir Token Black Girl
Prescod's blunt memoir Token Black Girl is about growing up as a Black girl in a white community and how whitewashed media and beauty standards influenced her. In the book, she reflects on her experiences in the beauty and fashion world and how they shaped both her life and career, as well as how she cultivated a controlled and impeccable image by "venturing into the belly of the beast."

The event on Feb. 16 will feature Prescod in conversation with Cynthia Freeman Gibbs, the San Antonio-based author of the Dr. Olivia C. Maxwell series and co-author of the United Black Writers Association's Writing Is Essential.

The event will be followed by a book signing at 8 p.m. with book sales from Nowhere Bookshop.

Free, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Palo Alto College Ozuna Building (Legacy Room), 1400 W. Villaret Blvd., sabookfestival.org.

