San Antonio Book Festival's Get Lit event series to feature Token Black Girl author Danielle Prescod

click to enlarge Scarlet Raven Danielle Prescod is a 15-year veteran of the beauty and fashion industry.

A 15-year veteran of the beauty and fashion industry, Prescod was recently the style director of BET.com and is the cofounder of

2BG Consulting, which helps fashion and beauty brands and influencers in

implementing anti-racist communication strategies

.





click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Book Festival Prescod's memoir Token Black Girl

venturing into the belly of the beast."

Cynthia Freeman Gibbs, the San Antonio-based author of the

Dr. Olivia C. Maxwell series and co-author of the

United Black Writers Association's Writing Is Essential.









The event will be followed by a book signing at 8 p.m. with book sales from Nowhere Bookshop.

Free, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Palo Alto College Ozuna Building (Legacy Room) , 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. , sabookfestival.org.





As part of the free event series Get Lit, the San Antonio Book Festival is bringing Danielle Prescod, author of the memoirto the Alamo CityPrescod's blunt memoiris about growing up as a Black girl in a white community and how whitewashed media and beauty standards influenced her. In the book, she reflects on her experiences in the beauty and fashion world and how they shaped both her life and career, as well as how she cultivated a controlled and impeccable image by "The event on Feb. 16 will feature Prescod in conversation with