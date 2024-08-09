San Antonio Botanical Garden to host immersive spooky events for Halloween season

Oct. 3 through Nov. 2, the Botanical Garden will stage Halloween-themed immersive experiences across its 38 acres, ranging from family-friendly to those on the spookier side, according to garden officials. A menu of seasonal food and drinks will also be on offer.
During the day, families can enjoy "Happy Frights," an immersive experience through 11 "worlds" within the park, complete with live actors and eight trick-or-treat stations. Attractions include a troll bridge, a hay pyramid, dragon's den and a 12-foot-tall jack o' lantern. Families will also encounter La Catrina and other larger-than-life alebrijas honoring Día de los Muertos.
Like any good Halloween story, the true terror begins when the sun goes down, though.
"Haunting Nights" has costumed actors providing jump scares and nightmare-fuel throughout the park for those 13 and up. Adventurous attendees will journey through a lagoon filled with swamp creatures, dodge pirates, outrun live scarecrows and brave a seemingly endless pumpkin tunnel.
For some thrills with your chills, the garden will stage live acrobatic shows throughout the evening in the Temple of the Monkeys. Frozen cocktails and other adult beverages will also be available for purchase.
Frights & Haunting Nights is another opportunity to do just that," San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Katherine Trumble said in a statement. “We know that guests of all ages, friends and family will love these two immersive Halloween experiences that offer a delightful blend of thrills and enchantment.”
San Antonio Botanical Garden is one of many parks throughout the country that will host this seasonal event in partnership with Orlando-based events company Memoir Agency.
Happy Frights will begin at 5 p.m. nightly, and Haunting Nights takes over at 8 p.m. Tickets, which start at $27.90 per person, are available online.
