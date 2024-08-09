WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio Botanical Garden to host immersive spooky events for Halloween season

Costumed actors will provide immersive experiences throughout the park during the events, which range from wholesome to hellish.

By on Fri, Aug 9, 2024 at 3:31 pm

click to enlarge Costumed actors will provide the scares during the park's "Haunting Nights." - Courtesy photo / San Antonio Botanical Gardens
Courtesy photo / San Antonio Botanical Gardens
Costumed actors will provide the scares during the park's "Haunting Nights."
The San Antonio Botanical Garden has tricks and treats in store this fall.

Oct. 3 through Nov. 2, the Botanical Garden will stage Halloween-themed immersive experiences across its 38 acres, ranging from family-friendly to those on the spookier side, according to garden officials.  A menu of seasonal food and drinks will also be on offer.

During the day, families can enjoy "Happy Frights," an immersive experience through 11 "worlds" within the park, complete with live actors and eight trick-or-treat stations. Attractions include a troll bridge, a hay pyramid, dragon's den and a 12-foot-tall jack o' lantern. Families will also encounter La Catrina and other larger-than-life alebrijas honoring Día de los Muertos.

Like any good Halloween story, the true terror begins when the sun goes down, though.

"Haunting Nights" has costumed actors providing jump scares and nightmare-fuel throughout the park for those 13 and up. Adventurous attendees will journey through a lagoon filled with swamp creatures, dodge pirates, outrun live scarecrows and brave a seemingly endless pumpkin tunnel.

For some thrills with your chills, the garden will stage live acrobatic shows throughout the evening in the Temple of the Monkeys. Frozen cocktails and other adult beverages will also be available for purchase.

"At the Garden, our passion is bringing people together to engage with nature. Happy
Frights & Haunting Nights is another opportunity to do just that," San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Katherine Trumble said in a statement. “We know that guests of all ages, friends and family will love these two immersive Halloween experiences that offer a delightful blend of thrills and enchantment.”

San Antonio Botanical Garden is one of many parks throughout the country that will host this seasonal event in partnership with Orlando-based events company Memoir Agency.

Happy Frights will begin at 5 p.m. nightly, and Haunting Nights takes over at 8 p.m. Tickets, which start at $27.90 per person, are available online.

If Texas were a country, it would be sixth in the world for Olympic medals

By Stephanie Koithan

Although born in Ohio, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has lived in Texas most of her life.

Fired San Antonio poet laureate sues the city over his removal

By Sanford Nowlin

Nephtali De León is known for poems, stories and essays that have been published in multiple countries and languages.

San Antonio's inaugural Xicanx Month celebrates power, scope of the Chicano Arts Movement

By Anjali Gupta

The installation Los Brillantes at Ruby City is among the exhibitions highlighted as part of Xicanx Month.

San Antonio's new minor-league ballpark is opening in 2028, letter from local leaders says

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Missions risked being kicked out out of the league if a plan to replace aging Wolff Stadium wasn't ironed out by the start of next of the 2025 season.

San Antonio Parks and Recreation extends season for seven public pools

By Adam Doe

A lifeguard keeps watch at one of San Antonio's public pools.

