San Antonio dentist offering free exams, school supplies next week

Risas Dental will offer free exams, X-rays and braces consultations on July 20.

By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 5:06 pm

Risas Dental is located at 7895 Culebra Road.
Google Maps / Street View
Risas Dental is located at 7895 Culebra Road.
A San Antonio dentist's office is offering free exams and school supplies next week to get families ready for the new academic year.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, children and their parents can get exams, X-rays and braces consultations free of charge at Risas Dental at 7895 Culebra Road. Kids under 18 also will receive a backpack full of school necessities while supplies last.

"This is important for families in the community who need assistance managing their healthcare while preparing for the upcoming school year," the practice said in a statement.

Indeed, more than 18% of San Antonio residents lacked health insurance in 2022, according to American Community Survey data.

Those interested in attending can RSVP online.

July 3, 2024

