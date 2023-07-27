San Antonio Film Festival to showcase over 200 films across the Alamo City Aug. 1-6

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / SAFILM Absolutely Augmented Reality is one of over 200 films featured in this year's festival.

For nearly three decades, the San Antonio Film Festival has been one of the key conduits for bringing the indie cinema scene to San Antonio.This year's festival will include screenings at three locations across the city: the Tobin Center for Performing Arts (), Radius Center () and Santikos Entertainment Palladium ().Among the entries are 200-plus documentaries, indie films and shorts created by both local and international filmmakers.This year's opening night kickoff is, a dramedy directed by Dustin Guy Defa and starring Michael Cera (), Hannah Gross () and Sophia Lillis (). In addition to its plethora of screenings, the event will feature a Hollywood panel on which Academy Award-winning editor Paul Hirsch () discusses the power of film editing, a daily VIP filmmaker's lounge at the Radius Center and nightly parties at various locations.Although the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes mean that union members won't be attending to promote their projects, at press time organizers said that overall festival programming is moving forward as planned.