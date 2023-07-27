San Antonio Film Festival to showcase over 200 films across the Alamo City Aug. 1-6

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / SAFILM
Absolutely Augmented Reality is one of over 200 films featured in this year's festival.
For nearly three decades, the San Antonio Film Festival has been one of the key conduits for bringing the indie cinema scene to San Antonio.
This year's festival will include screenings at three locations across the city: the Tobin Center for Performing Arts (100 Auditorium Circle
), Radius Center (106 Auditorium Circle #120
) and Santikos Entertainment Palladium (17703 W. I-10 Frontage Road
).
Among the entries are 200-plus documentaries, indie films and shorts created by both local and international filmmakers.
This year's opening night kickoff is The Adults
, a dramedy directed by Dustin Guy Defa and starring Michael Cera (Arrested Development, Person to Person
), Hannah Gross (Infinite Summer, Joker
) and Sophia Lillis (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, IT
). In addition to its plethora of screenings, the event will feature a Hollywood panel on which Academy Award-winning editor Paul Hirsch (Star Wars, Mission Impossible, Carrie, Ferris Bueller's Day Off
) discusses the power of film editing, a daily VIP filmmaker's lounge at the Radius Center and nightly parties at various locations.
Although the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes mean that union members won't be attending to promote their projects, at press time organizers said that overall festival programming is moving forward as planned.
$8.99-$149, Various times and locations Tuesday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 6, (210) 885-5888, safilm.com.
