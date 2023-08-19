San Antonio Missions cancel post-game fireworks due to dry conditions

click to enlarge San Antonio Current Staff A pitcher throws during an early season San Antonio Missions baseball game.

Not even the traditions surrounding summer's most celebrated sport are immune to San Antonio's blazing heatwave.



Citing dangerously dry conditions, the San Antonio Missions Baseball Club has canceled the postgame fireworks show scheduled for this Saturday's game. Instead, it's subbing in a light display using flying drones, according to team officials.



As luck would have it, the display matches up with the evening's theme. The game is part of the Star Wars Night celebration, during which the Missions will be wearing custom Han Solo jerseys.



Turns out, it can be too hot for the boys of summer.



