San Antonio MLK Commission seeks student artists

The contest asks local artists to create original work inspired by the 2024 theme of the city's MLK Day March, “Yesterday’s Dream, Today’s Vision, Tomorrow’s Reality," according to city officials. Selected artwork will be used in marketing materials to promote the Monday, Jan. 15 march, one of the largest in the country.
The contest is open to Bexar County residents. The deadline for entries is Monday, Nov. 20, at 4:30 p.m.
The commission will accept traditional two-dimensional artistic media, according to competition officials. That includes, paintings, photography and computer graphics as well as artwork created with colored pencils, markers and crayons.
More information is available at the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and Annual Citywide Art Contest website.
