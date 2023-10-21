BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio MLK Commission seeks student artists

The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is seeking entries for its ninth annual student art contest, and winning entries will help promote the citywide march.

By on Sat, Oct 21, 2023 at 7:40 am

click to enlarge San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. March is one of the largest in the country. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. March is one of the largest in the country.
The City of San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission has opened submissions for its annual student art contest, marking the ninth year of the competition.

The contest asks local artists to create original work inspired by the 2024 theme of the city's MLK Day March, “Yesterday’s Dream, Today’s Vision, Tomorrow’s Reality," according to city officials. Selected artwork will be used in marketing materials to promote the Monday, Jan. 15 march, one of the largest in the country.

The contest is open to Bexar County residents. The deadline for entries is Monday, Nov. 20, at 4:30 p.m.

The commission will accept traditional two-dimensional artistic media, according to competition officials. That includes, paintings, photography and computer graphics as well as artwork created with colored pencils, markers and crayons.

More information is available at the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and Annual Citywide Art Contest website.

Tags:

