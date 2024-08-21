WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio Museum of Art to host spooky Japanese-themed events next week

The events include a free screening of Japanese horror classic Ringu, the inspiration for U.S. blockbuster The Ring.

By on Wed, Aug 21, 2024 at 10:56 am

click to enlarge San Antonio Museum of Art will offer a free screening of 1998 J-horror classic Ringu. - Allstar/Omega
Allstar/Omega
San Antonio Museum of Art will offer a free screening of 1998 J-horror classic Ringu.
San Antonio Museum of Art is hosting two spooky Japanese-themed events next week as a chilling way to beat the heat.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, SAMA will screen the 1998 Japanese horror classic Ringu, a film by Hideo Nakata that was remade in 2002 as the U.S. blockbuster The Ring. The free screening starts at 6 p.m. in the John L. Santikos Auditorium.

The movie will play in its original Japanese with English subtitles.

Then, on Friday, Aug. 30, the museum will host Art on Tap: Summer Chills, a happy hour with creepy cocktails by Hot Joy, food by Wildflower BBQ, tunes by DJ Tones and guided tours of the museum. The gathering also will include art-making stations for visitors to make their own creepy creations.

The event, which runs 5-7 p.m., is free for members, and it's included with the price of museum admission for non-members.
click to enlarge San Antonio Museum of Art will offer guided tours through the museum during its Art on Tap happy hour. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Museum of Art
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Museum of Art
San Antonio Museum of Art will offer guided tours through the museum during its Art on Tap happy hour.
It may appear that SAMA is kicking off spooky season early but, according to museum officials, that's a matter of geography.

"In Japan, summer is spooky season," SAMA said in a press statement. "Since the 1600s, elite samurai and mischievous teenagers alike have swapped ghostly tales to beat the heat by chilling the blood."

Those who wish to purchase admission tickets can buy them on the SAMA webpage.

August 21, 2024

