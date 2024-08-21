San Antonio Museum of Art to host spooky Japanese-themed events next week

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, SAMA will screen the 1998 Japanese horror classic Ringu, a film by Hideo Nakata that was remade in 2002 as the U.S. blockbuster The Ring. The free screening starts at 6 p.m. in the John L. Santikos Auditorium.
The movie will play in its original Japanese with English subtitles.
Then, on Friday, Aug. 30, the museum will host Art on Tap: Summer Chills, a happy hour with creepy cocktails by Hot Joy, food by Wildflower BBQ, tunes by DJ Tones and guided tours of the museum. The gathering also will include art-making stations for visitors to make their own creepy creations.
The event, which runs 5-7 p.m., is free for members, and it's included with the price of museum admission for non-members.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed