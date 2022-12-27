San Antonio officials urge Valero Alamo Bowl attendees to arrive early to avoid traffic mess

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Billy Hathorn
San Antonio's Alamodome. If you're headed there Thursday, best leave early.
The city of San Antonio is urging the 60,000 fans expected to attend the Valero Alamo Bowl this Thursday to arrive downtown early to avoid a traffic and parking fiasco.
They're also urging attendees who drive in for the game to take advantage of VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride Crossroads location at 151 Crossroads Blvd.
The matchup in the Alamodome between the University of Texas and the University of Washington has an 8 p.m. start time. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the game, and a fan fair held at The Espee just north of the Alamodome gets underway at 3 p.m.
Cost for VIA's Park & Ride service, which begins at 5 p.m., is $1.30 each way, with discounts for students and seniors. The parking is free. More information on the service is available online
.
The Valero Alamo Bowl also offers an online review of transportation and parking options
, including free parking at downtown's City Tower, 117 W. Commerce St., for those arriving between 4-8 p.m.
