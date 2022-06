San Antonio Parks and Rec opening four additional public pools next week

click to enlarge Instagram / saparksandrec A total of twelve city pools will be open starting June 13. Admission is free of charge.

San Antonio Parks and Rec has announced it will open four more public pools as scorching temperatures descend on the city.The pools at Concepcion Park, Heritage Park, Elmendorf Lake Park and Ward Park will open this Monday. That will bring the city's total number pf public pools in use to 12.As of Monday, June 13, the following pools will be open on weekdays and weekends:These pools are only open on weekdays:These pools are only open on weekends:All pools are open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on days of operation. They're also free for public use.