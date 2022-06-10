San Antonio Parks and Rec opening four additional public pools next week

The pools at Concepcion Park, Heritage Park, Elmendorf Lake Park and Ward Park will open this Monday. That will bring the city's total number pf public pools in use to 12.
As of Monday, June 13, the following pools will be open on weekdays and weekends:
- Concepcion Pool, 600 E. Theo Ave.
- Heritage Pool, 1423 E. Ellison Dr.
- Lady Bird Johnson Pool, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
- Southside Lions Pool, 3100 Hiawatha St.
- Elmendorf Lake Park Pool, 3700 W Commerce St.
- Joe Ward Pool, 435 E. Sunshine Drive
- Cassiano Pool, 1440 S. Zarzamora St.
- Dellview Pool, 500 Basswood Drive
- Fairchild Pool, 1214 E. Crockett St.
- Kingsborough Pool, 350 Felps Blvd.
- Springtime Pool, 6571 Spring Time St.
- Westwood Pool, 7627 W. Military Drive
