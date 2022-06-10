San Antonio Parks and Rec opening four additional public pools next week

A total of 12 city pools will be in operation starting June 13.

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 1:44 pm

A total of twelve city pools will be open starting June 13. Admission is free of charge.
Instagram / saparksandrec
A total of twelve city pools will be open starting June 13. Admission is free of charge.
San Antonio Parks and Rec has announced it will open four more public pools as scorching temperatures descend on the city.

The pools at Concepcion Park, Heritage Park, Elmendorf Lake Park and Ward Park will open this Monday. That will bring the city's total number pf public pools in use to 12.

As of Monday, June 13, the following pools will be open on weekdays and weekends:
  • Concepcion Pool, 600 E. Theo Ave.
  • Heritage Pool, 1423 E. Ellison Dr.
  • Lady Bird Johnson Pool, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
  • Southside Lions Pool, 3100 Hiawatha St.
These pools are only open on weekdays:
  • Elmendorf Lake Park Pool, 3700 W Commerce St.
  • Joe Ward Pool, 435 E. Sunshine Drive
These pools are only open on weekends:
  • Cassiano Pool, 1440 S. Zarzamora St.
  • Dellview Pool, 500 Basswood Drive
  • Fairchild Pool, 1214 E. Crockett St.
  • Kingsborough Pool, 350 Felps Blvd.
  • Springtime Pool, 6571 Spring Time St.
  • Westwood Pool, 7627 W. Military Drive
All pools are open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on days of operation. They're also free for public use.

