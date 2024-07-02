SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio Pet Pageant lets residents show off furry friends while aiding San Antonio Pets Alive!

The online pageant is open and accepting photos of lovable pets in 10 categories.

By on Tue, Jul 2, 2024 at 10:32 am

click to enlarge Voting on photos submitted to the pageant will get underway Monday, July 22. - Shutterstock / Erik Lam
Shutterstock / Erik Lam
Voting on photos submitted to the pageant will get underway Monday, July 22.
The newly launched San Antonio Pet Pageant photo contest gives Alamo City residents a chance to show off their darling dogs and favorite felines while raising money for rescue organization San Antonio Pets Alive!

The contest, presented by the San Antonio Current, will accept online photo submissions across multiple categories through Saturday, July 20. Because beloved animal companions are photogenic in a variety of ways (and come in a variety of species), San Antonio Pet Pageant features 10 categories, including Top Dog, Cat’s Meow, Fiesta Furball, Sweet Seniors, Greatest Goofball and more.

Each photo submission requires a $10 entry fee, 25% of which benefits San Antonio Pets Alive! The locally based nonprofit has helped save 68,000 cats and dogs from euthanasia since 2011.

"San Antonio Pets Alive! is thrilled to partner with the San Antonio Current for this fun and
impactful event," said April Arrington, director of development & marketing for San Antonio Pets
Alive! "The funds raised will directly support our mission to save at-risk animals in our
community."

Beyond the photo contest, the Current will host at least two other pet-friendly community events this summer with details coming soon.

Voting on photos submitted to the San Antonio Pets Pageant will get underway at 12:01 p.m. Monday, July 22, and run through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Winners will be honored Saturday, Aug. 17, at Fido Film Fest, an event at Brackenridge Park presented in partnership with The Dog Guide San Antonio.

Pet Pageant winners will receive prizes including a professional photo shoot for their animal, a pet-friendly branded swag pack, free Activa Custom pet food from PetsBarn and four tickets to the San Antonio Zoo. The winning pets also will be spotlighted online.

"We're excited to see the community come together to celebrate their beloved pets while supporting a cause close to our hearts," said Cassandra Yardeni Wagner, chief marketing officer of Chava Communiations, the Current's parent company. "San Antonio is such a pet-friendly place that we are thrilled to organize this initiative, and we hope that San Antonians will embrace the Pet Pageant and join us at the events throughout the summer.”

More information on how to enter the Pet Pageant and support San Antonio Pets Alive! is available at the contest's website.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

