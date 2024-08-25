San Antonio Public Library sci-fi book club discussing Stephen King's Fairy Tale

The Parman Library holds a monthly book club devoted to those realms of speculative fiction, allowing local fans a chance to do just that. The latest installment meets on Monday, Aug. 26.
Each month, the club chooses and assigns a new book to discuss. This month, the selection is Fairy Tale, Stephen King's 2022 dark fantasy about a troubled 17-year-old boy who discovers a strange realm in which he must lead a battle between good and evil.
The novel has received praise among fans as one of King's most entertaining recent works.
Free, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Parman Library at Stone Oak, 20735 Wilderness Oak, (210) 207-2703, mysapl.org.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed