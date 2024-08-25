WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio Public Library sci-fi book club discussing Stephen King's Fairy Tale

The club will meet on Monday, Aug. 26.

By on Sun, Aug 25, 2024 at 9:27 am

click to enlarge Fans have praised Stephen King's Fairy Tale as one of the author's strongest recent works. - Shutterstock / hamdi bendali
Shutterstock / hamdi bendali
Fans have praised Stephen King's Fairy Tale as one of the author's strongest recent works.
Looking to exchange views about your favorite sci-fi and fantasy works with fellow fans of the genres?

The Parman Library holds a monthly book club devoted to those realms of speculative fiction, allowing local fans a chance to do just that. The latest installment meets on Monday, Aug. 26.

Each month, the club chooses and assigns a new book to discuss. This month, the selection is Fairy Tale, Stephen King's 2022 dark fantasy about a troubled 17-year-old boy who discovers a strange realm in which he must lead a battle between good and evil.

The novel has received praise among fans as one of King's most entertaining recent works.

Free, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Parman Library at Stone Oak, 20735 Wilderness Oak, (210) 207-2703, mysapl.org.

