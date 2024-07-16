San Antonio screening of documentary Israelism scheduled for Wednesday

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Anas-Mohammed Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip last October.

San Antonio progressive groups will screen the documentarythis Wednesday at Brick at the Blue Star, raising money in the process for a San Antonio-tied group that works to feed displaced Palestinians.— released last year prior to the deadly Hamas attack on Israel and that country's subsequent bombardment of Gaza — follows two young U.S. Jews who were raised with the notion that they should provide unwavering support to Israel. However, after their own firsthand experiences, the pair begin advocating for Palestinians' freedom and equality.Judith Norman, who heads the San Antonio chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, said the movie offers a complex look at the reasons behind the current bloodshed in Gaza while highlighting a generational rift among U.S. Jews about the rights of Palestinians living under occupation."The people at the heart of the film are smart with their anger," said Norman, who's also a philosophy professor at Trinity University. "They're organizing in a smart and compassionate way to raise awareness among other Jewish people."A panel discussion will follow the film, according to organizers.While the screening ofis free, attendees are encouraged to make donations, which will benefit Shabab Gaza, a group tied to San Antonio pro-Palestinian activist Moureen Kaki that works to feed people displaced by the war in Gaza.