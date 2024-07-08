SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio social media roasts Spurs' graphic design team for Chris Paul post

'Even Adobe Express has better templates than this,' one social media user quipped.

By on Mon, Jul 8, 2024 at 12:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Veteran point guard Chris Paul officially signed with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. - Shutterstock / lev radin
Shutterstock / lev radin
Veteran point guard Chris Paul officially signed with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
Social media users are tweaking the San Antonio Spurs’ graphic-designer team this week after the team posted an image welcoming Chris Paul to the team that some might politely describe as "hurriedly assembled."

Veteran point guard Paul officially signed a 1-year, $11 million contract with the Silver and Black on Sunday, days after it was first announced that the 12-time All-Star intended to do so.

In celebration, the Spurs made a post on social media platform X welcoming Paul to the Alamo City. “Officially a Spur,” the message read. “Welcome to the 210, Chris Paul!”

An image of Paul accompanied greeting. In it, he's still wearing his Golden State Warriors jersey. The partially blurred words “Welcome to San Antonio" splay across the background.
Fans were quick to ridicule the design. Some even tweeted that they could have made a better one themselves.

“This is what happens when you ask someone to do work during their PTO,” X user @WorldWideWob commented in reference to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. “Even Adobe Express has better templates than this,” X user @ Swopes added.
“Dear lord, this is the worst graphic I’ve ever seen a professional sports franchise post on social media,” chimed in user @ NvictusManeo.
Other folks captioned the Spurs’ tweet with the popular “graphic design is my passion” meme.
Whatever critics make of the welcome graphic, Paul arrives as the team — one of the youngest in the league, on average — looks for veteran leadership.

Although Paul only averaged nine points, seven assists and four rebounds last year with the Warriors, the 39-year-old is expected to offer guidance to the team and mentor guard Stephon Castle, the fouth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Ellen DeGeneres cancels San Antonio and other stops on summer standup tour

By Sanford Nowlin

Ellen DeGeneres gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

San Antonio Pet Pageant lets residents show off furry friends while aiding San Antonio Pets Alive!

By Sanford Nowlin

Voting on photos submitted to the pageant will get underway Monday, July 22.

Members of San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community celebrate their chosen families

By Bryan Rindfuss

Members of San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community celebrate their chosen families (3)

Spurs' proposed San Antonio arena would cost $1.2 billion, making it NBA's second-priciest

By Michael Karlis

A center court view at the Frost Bank Center, the current home of the San Antonio Spurs.

Ellen DeGeneres cancels San Antonio and other stops on summer standup tour

By Sanford Nowlin

Ellen DeGeneres gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

San Antonio Pet Pageant lets residents show off furry friends while aiding San Antonio Pets Alive!

By Sanford Nowlin

Voting on photos submitted to the pageant will get underway Monday, July 22.

San Antonio's Little Flower Basilica offering free guided tours this Saturday

By Anjali Gupta

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower was completed during the Great Depression.

San Antonio artists Tim Olsen, Lucia LaVilla-Havelin presenting joint show

By Anjali Gupta

Tim Oldon often incorporates text into his drawings and paintings on found objects.
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us