San Antonio social media roasts Spurs' graphic design team for Chris Paul post

Veteran point guard Paul officially signed a 1-year, $11 million contract with the Silver and Black on Sunday, days after it was first announced that the 12-time All-Star intended to do so.
In celebration, the Spurs made a post on social media platform X welcoming Paul to the Alamo City. “Officially a Spur,” the message read. “Welcome to the 210, Chris Paul!”
An image of Paul accompanied greeting. In it, he's still wearing his Golden State Warriors jersey. The partially blurred words “Welcome to San Antonio" splay across the background.
Fans were quick to ridicule the design. Some even tweeted that they could have made a better one themselves.
“This is what happens when you ask someone to do work during their PTO,” X user @WorldWideWob commented in reference to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
“Even Adobe Express has better templates than this,” X user @ Swopes added.
“Dear lord, this is the worst graphic I’ve ever seen a professional sports franchise post on social media,” chimed in user @ NvictusManeo.
Other folks captioned the Spurs’ tweet with the popular “graphic design is my passion” meme.
Whatever critics make of the welcome graphic, Paul arrives as the team — one of the youngest in the league, on average — looks for veteran leadership.
Although Paul only averaged nine points, seven assists and four rebounds last year with the Warriors, the 39-year-old is expected to offer guidance to the team and mentor guard Stephon Castle, the fouth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
