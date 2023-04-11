San Antonio Sports invites the Alamo City to get moving at this weekend's Fiesta FitFest

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Fiesta FitFest The L'Étape San Antonio by Tour de France will feature courses ranging from 10 to 100 miles.

Created by San Antonio Sports, the annual Fiesta FitFest celebrates fitness, fun and, obviously, Fiesta.Held the weekend before the kickoff to San Antonio's annual citywide party, the event lets participants engage in fitness-related training and activities ranging from line-dancing classes to Orangetheory workouts.The weekend's highlight is the L'Étape San Antonio by Tour de France, a cycling race in which Tour de France experts have designed a course enabling amateur cyclists to experience the feel of the famed sporting event. Riders can participate in courses that range from 10 miles to 100 miles.While many of the weekend's events are free and require no reservation, L'Étape San Antonio, the Boots & Brews Beer Mile and the SATX 5K and 10K are reservation-only and include entry fees.