San Antonio Spurs and Alienware partner on free gaming event this Sunday

The Game at The Rock will take place at The Rock at La Cantera, and it's open to players of all skill levels.

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 3:45 pm

click to enlarge The Game at The Rock will take place at The Rock's Frost Plaza. - Courtesy Photo / Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Courtesy Photo / Spurs Sports & Entertainment
The Game at The Rock will take place at The Rock's Frost Plaza.
Turns out basketball isn't the only game that gets played at The Rock at La Cantera, the San Antonio Spurs' new training center.

A new event called The Game at The Rock, organized by the Spurs in conjunction with gaming hardware company Alienware, will offer gamers and e-sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels to engage in vigorous competition on Sunday, May 19, according to organizers.

Attendees will be able watch Spurs player Tre Jones, gaming influencer SypherPK and members  of the Team Liquid professional e-sports operation engage in big-screen gameplay. They'll also be enter a raffle for prizes and a shot at playing against Jones and Team Liquid later in the day.

The event, which will take place at the The Rock's Frost Plaza, also will include basketball competitions and skills challenges led by Spurs Sports Academy coaches. The Spurs Coyote will be in attendance and food trucks will provide fuel for hungry players.

Free, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera, 1 Spurs Way, therockatlacantera.com.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

May 1, 2024

