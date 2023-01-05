San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich takes jabs at Republicans George Santos, Kevin McCarthy

click to enlarge
Coach Gregg Popovich and his team enjoy a laugh. Perhaps at a GOP politician's expense.
San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich this week extended his list of political targets beyond former President Donald Trump
and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
.
In Wednesday's pre-game news conference, the winningest coach in NBA history unloaded on congressman-elect George Santos, a New York Republican now digging himself out from under an avalanche of bullshit
he unleashed on the campaign trail.
Among the Santos' many lies now being vetted in the media was that he holds a degree from New York's Baruch College, where the Spurs held a shootaround on Monday, according to the Express-News
.
“I had an interesting day the other day at Baruch College,” Popovich told reporters, the daily reports. “I was looking everywhere, the gym, everywhere, for a picture of Santos. I couldn’t find one. I thought maybe he would have played sports or something while he was there. Because that’s where he went to school, right? He went to school there.”
After Baruch officials said they couldn't confirm Santos graduated from the school, the 34-year-old politician admitted to the New York Post
that he didn't have a degree from there — or, well, anywhere else.
But the Popovich's verbal fireworks didn't stop there.
During Wednesday's presser, Pop also landed a punch on the dimpled chin of U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, facing humiliation from the right flank of his own party, which has thwarted multiple votes for him to become speaker of the House.
Popovich's remark also appeared to include a self-deprecating reference to his own 27-year run coaching the Spurs.
“It’s interesting to watch. But, at some point, everybody in every profession has go to call it quits,” Popovich said with what the Express-News
described as a "pronounced wink." “There’s a guy there in Congress. Maybe he should look in the mirror and call it quits. But sometimes your ego is so massive, you just can’t do it. … I’m not talking about me, by the way.”
