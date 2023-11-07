San Antonio Spurs face familiar foe Sunday in Jimmy Butler and the Heat

San Antonio's showdown with the Heat comes as part of the league's inaugural In-Season Tournament.

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge It takes a big reach to high five Spurs newcomer Victor Wembanyama. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
It takes a big reach to high five Spurs newcomer Victor Wembanyama.
Familiar foes return to the Frost Bank Center on Sunday night when Jimmy Butler and the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat face the Spurs, now augmented by No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

In his five-season tenure with the Heat, tough-as-nails Texas native Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals on two separate occasions, dispatching former conference champs the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks along the way.

San Antonio's showdown with Butler and the Heat comes in the midst of group play, with matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings as part of the league's inaugural In-Season Tournament. The new tournament continues through Dec. 9, culminating with semifinals and championship contests in Las Vegas.

All eyes will be on Wembanyama and the Spurs, who have the most nationally televised tournament games in a Western Conference group that also includes league darlings Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

$30 and up, 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com, Bally Sports SW-SA.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Report: San Antonio Spurs looking at Hemisfair for new arena

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs may be eyeing Hemisfair as the spot for a new arena, the Express-News reports.

Fan-created San Antonio Spurs jersey honoring Fred's Fish Fry goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Fan-created San Antonio Spurs jersey honoring Fred's Fish Fry goes viral

San Antonio Spurs to host fan fest, watch party this Sunday to inaugurate Frost Plaza

By Nina Rangel

The Spurs' beloved Coyote may make an appearance at this weekend's watch party.

San Antonio's new Campfire Lights drive-thru holiday light show opens

By Nina Rangel

Campfire Lights: A Holiday Drive-Thru Light Show is now open at McGimsey Scout Park in Castle Hills.

Also in Arts

Fan-created San Antonio Spurs jersey honoring Fred's Fish Fry goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Fan-created San Antonio Spurs jersey honoring Fred's Fish Fry goes viral

San Antonio Spurs to host fan fest, watch party this Sunday to inaugurate Frost Plaza

By Nina Rangel

The Spurs' beloved Coyote may make an appearance at this weekend's watch party.

Report: San Antonio Spurs looking at Hemisfair for new arena

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs may be eyeing Hemisfair as the spot for a new arena, the Express-News reports.

New mural celebrates the history of San Antonio's Plaza de Armas

By Amber Esparza

Christopher Montoya’s Iluminación de la Plaza has been installed at the Plaza de Armas.
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us