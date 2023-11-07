San Antonio Spurs face familiar foe Sunday in Jimmy Butler and the Heat

click to enlarge Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs It takes a big reach to high five Spurs newcomer Victor Wembanyama.

Familiar foes return to the Frost Bank Center on Sunday night when Jimmy Butler and the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat face the Spurs, now augmented by No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama.In his five-season tenure with the Heat, tough-as-nails Texas native Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals on two separate occasions, dispatching former conference champs the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks along the way.San Antonio's showdown with Butler and the Heat comes in the midst of group play, with matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings as part of the league's inaugural In-Season Tournament. The new tournament continues through Dec. 9, culminating with semifinals and championship contests in Las Vegas.All eyes will be on Wembanyama and the Spurs, who have the most nationally televised tournament games in a Western Conference group that also includes league darlings Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.