San Antonio Spurs games among the cheapest to attend in the NBA, study says

The AT&T Center has the cheapest hotdogs in the league, costing only $2.75 on average.

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 11:23 am

The affordability of attending a Spurs game likely has more to do with the city's economic circumstances rather than the teams current losing streak.
Instagram / @spurs
The affordability of attending a Spurs game likely has more to do with the city's economic circumstances rather than the teams current losing streak.
Although it's become a popular pastime for Spurs fans to complain about the cost of drinks at the AT&T Center, the team's regular-season games are among the least pricy in the NBA.

Indeed, the Silver and Black landed at No. 4 on a ranking of the most-affordable NBA teams to follow, released this week by Ohio-based online sports betting company OhBets.

OhBets analyzed data from every team in the league using metrics including the average price of a resale ticket along with the cost per ounce of beer, the cost of certain concessions and the cost of stadium parking.

The Spurs had some of the cheapest resale tickets in the NBA, running around $157 on average. The AT&T Center also had the cheapest hot dogs in the league, coming in at $2.75 on average.

The Golden State Warriors took the title as the most expensive team to watch at home games, with average resale tickets running fans a whopping $611. Parking at the Warriors’ San Francisco arena also costs $45.14 — three times what it costs to park at the AT&T Center on average.

Other coastal behemoths, including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, were also among the most-expensive teams to support.

Although some might assume the Spurs’ ongoing losing streak is to blame for low ticket prices, the comparative affordability of attending one of the team's games likely has more to do with San Antonio’s meager wages, which are among the lowest when compared to other major media markets.

