VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan most beloved NBA Finals MVP, study says

Three of the five most popular Finals MVPs are big men who played for Texas teams.

By on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 at 11:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio sports fans can only hope that French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who many expect the Spurs will draft on June 22, will bring as many championships and finals MVP trophies to the Alamo City as Old Man River Walk. - Wikimedia Commons / Zereshk
Wikimedia Commons / Zereshk
San Antonio sports fans can only hope that French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who many expect the Spurs will draft on June 22, will bring as many championships and finals MVP trophies to the Alamo City as Old Man River Walk.
The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA Championship over the Miami Heat on Monday with Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic landing the Finals MVP.

Although Jokic is clearly a fan fave and respected player, he’s still not as popular as one former Spurs player, according to a new study.

Hall of Famer and former Spur Tim Duncan is the most popular NBA player to ever win the Finals MVP, according to an analysis by online sportsbook Betway.

Betway compiled its rankings by comparing positive sentiment on social media about NBA players,  current and former, who have won MVP trophies.

The Big Fundamental was the fan favorite, with 20.7% of social media posts being positive. Duncan narrowly beat out fellow big man Dirk Nowitzki, who garnered 20.5%. Dwayne Wade and Hakeem Olajuwon took the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, while newly minted NBA MVP Nikola Jokic came in at No. 5.

Three of those in the top 5 — Duncan, Nowitzki and Olajuwon — won their Finals MVP trophies while playing for Texas teams. What’s more, four of the players in the top 5 played big-man positions.

In other words, hoops fans really like big men from Texas.

San Antonio sports fans can only hope that French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who many expect the Spurs will draft on June 22, will bring as many championships and finals MVP trophies to the Alamo City as Old Man River Walk.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The XFL lost $60 million this year, but 'The Rock' says he's playing the long game

By Michael Karlis

XFL League owners Dany Garcia (left) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (right) award the championship trophy to the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome on May 13.

San Antonio's Alamo to honor Juneteenth with live performance offering first-person accounts of emancipated people

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Alamo will host the educational presentation on Friday, June 16.

Dolls of Horror Market descends on the Wonderland of the Americas this weekend

By Colin Houston

Dolls from various horror movies such as Child's Play will be featured at the event.

San Antonio Spurs fan shop at La Cantera to close, move to a new location this fall

By Michael Karlis

While the Spurs search for a new retail locations, a street side pop-up shop will be making stops around San Antonio and Austin all summer long.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Alamo to honor Juneteenth with live performance offering first-person accounts of emancipated people

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Alamo will host the educational presentation on Friday, June 16.

San Antonians can celebrate School of Rock's 20th anniversary with a free screening on June 15

By Colin Houston

"Mr. S" (Jack Black) shows Katie (Rivkah Reyes) how to play bass guitar.

Dolls of Horror Market descends on the Wonderland of the Americas this weekend

By Colin Houston

Dolls from various horror movies such as Child's Play will be featured at the event.

Slab Cinema serves up '90s nostalgia with free screening of Space Jam at Travis Park

By Dalia Gulca

The plot combines live action and animation to tell a story about Looney Tunes characters teaming up with Jordan in a basketball match against invading aliens.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us